My English teacher, Carmen Moon, is the best. I don’t say this lightheartedly. I have learned more in this year of sophomore Honors English than all of my elementary school years combined. In her 20th year of teaching and eighth year at Capital High School, she’s led our class through works from All the Light We Cannot See to Frankenstein. I have enjoyed every moment in her class. With it being National Teacher Appreciation Week, kudos are in order.
I might be a little biased. Moon hangs my articles her classroom, “so I can say I know you when you become famous,” she reasoned one day. I also have her for AP Seminar, where we work on extended essays and presentations rooted in informational texts. Through her classes, I’ve learned how to connect the real word to novels that every high schooler is assigned. My research skills have improved, too. Moon is always equipping us to participate in the kind of “adult talk” that allows us to look into world issues.
Moon originally studied literature and theater before students and the “performance” aspect of teaching in part inspired her to pursue teaching. A typical day in her English class includes to-do lists, hand-picked memes that tie into our coursework, and plenty of jokes about the pressures and anxieties of turning in assignments and preparing presentations.
I simply cannot give my English class a fair description. Her class is fun, challenging and a lot of work — and it’s an experience like no other.
What truly makes her classes one of a kind is Moon, who always has some sarcastic or genuinely funny comment about what characters do in the novels we read or a thoughtful critique of the “great” authors of the past few centuries.
Moon offers every lunch as office hours for students to ask for help, get clarifying questions answered or just to chat. I don’t know of many other teachers at Capital High School who offer this style of one-on-one help.
She once told me she grades students on their potential at the moment because as she always reminds us, “You can always make one or many things better.”
“This age group [teens] is the prime age for kids to make it or break it; they are my hope for the future,” she said in a recent interview. “I love to encourage them and remind them they can do anything and just try to validate their goals.”
Moon isn’t afraid to say “life happens” and offers the entire quarter for students to revise assignments. This gives students who might be balancing a lot outside of school a chance to show their care for the subject of English and to learn from feedback.
So far this school year, we’ve read 15 or so poems — mostly Greek mythology, which we spent the fall semester analyzing — and four books. The amount of literature we’ve enjoyed is far more advanced than many of us experienced prior to the class.
In January, when sophomores were applying for a scholarship, Moon was more than happy to write an inordinate amount of recommendation letters.
“I just think if I help them now, I’m giving these kids their fullest potential to mold the future, whatever that may look like,” she said.
Moon’s AP Seminar class is one of the more interesting courses many Capital High School students have taken. Moon isn’t afraid to remind us of the logistical realities and sometimes the flaws the College Board, which oversees AP content, has. She has also offered us the greatest advice and guiding questions spanning far beyond the requirements of the class.
Moon gives us multiple pathways toward becoming good readers and writers, and they give every student a chance to succeed in her class. She offers us many options on how to annotate or what to do to understand a text if writing in the margins is the crux of our existence.
There are many other factors that make Moon’s class the awesome experience it is. She can joke with us but also makes us write two essays back to back. Most recently, she guided us through writing and presenting speeches on a world issue we would like to see change. It was the culmination of sorts of everything Moon has taught us thus far: how to write a compelling argument, how to use diction or a simile, and how to harness our self-determination.
Moon is one of those quintessential teachers every student knows. She is tough on us with work and making sure we realize it will only get harder. But she also emphasizes that with determination, we can achieve anything. She’s a teacher who allows us some room to make mistakes because she knows life happens.
It’s hard to express exactly what it’s like to be in Moon’s class, but I’ve repeatedly been left thinking about an assignment or one of Moon’s explanations on why she has a “crush” on Frederick Douglass, or the many times she made the entire class go “whoa” by revealing the meaning of a rhetorical device in a poem. Her classroom is not an easy one to forget.
“Students made me realize I wanted to be a teacher,” she said. “So the more I hammer that they can achieve whatever they set their minds to, the more my calling is met.”