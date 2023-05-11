Moon

Generation Next writer and Capital High School sophomore Josué Solís with his English teacher, Carmen Moon. Moon originally studied literature and theater before students and the “performance” aspect of teaching in part inspired her to pursue teaching.

 Josué Solís/Generation Next

My English teacher, Carmen Moon, is the best. I don’t say this lightheartedly. I have learned more in this year of sophomore Honors English than all of my elementary school years combined. In her 20th year of teaching and eighth year at Capital High School, she’s led our class through works from All the Light We Cannot See to Frankenstein. I have enjoyed every moment in her class. With it being National Teacher Appreciation Week, kudos are in order.

I might be a little biased. Moon hangs my articles her classroom, “so I can say I know you when you become famous,” she reasoned one day. I also have her for AP Seminar, where we work on extended essays and presentations rooted in informational texts. Through her classes, I’ve learned how to connect the real word to novels that every high schooler is assigned. My research skills have improved, too. Moon is always equipping us to participate in the kind of “adult talk” that allows us to look into world issues.

Moon originally studied literature and theater before students and the “performance” aspect of teaching in part inspired her to pursue teaching. A typical day in her English class includes to-do lists, hand-picked memes that tie into our coursework, and plenty of jokes about the pressures and anxieties of turning in assignments and preparing presentations.

Josué Solís is a sophomore at Capital High. Contact him at jsouehomero06@icloud.com.

Recommended for you