Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference at the Capitol in July. McConnell went to his office for a few minutes and returned to speak with reporters.
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., is flanked by aides in May after she returned to the Senate Judiciary Committee following a more than two-month absence while she was being treated for complications from a case of shingles.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference at the Capitol in July. McConnell went to his office for a few minutes and returned to speak with reporters.
J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press file photo
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., is flanked by aides in May after she returned to the Senate Judiciary Committee following a more than two-month absence while she was being treated for complications from a case of shingles.
The current 118th U.S. Congress has more racial, ethnic, gender and LGBTQ diversity than ever before, according to Pew Research Center. And while that is at least in part thanks to the willingness of younger generations to point out gender and racial disparities in U.S. politics, there’s an area where diversity is really lacking: age. We are seeing our government become increasingly homogenous by the presence of older politicians who don’t represent younger generations and even sometimes deal with age-related issues that affect their ability to show up.
Gerontocracy, a government ruled by the elderly, might be viewed as a past problem reserved for countries with governmental systems different from our democracy in the U.S. Our government has dubbed itself, time and time again, as diverse — including when President Joe Biden released an executive order in 2021 prioritizing “a workforce that draws from the full diversity of the Nation” within the federal government.
But Biden is the oldest U.S. president, and baby boomers still make up the largest portions compared to other generations in both the U.S. House and Senate. Older politicians cannot effectively represent millennials and members of Generation Z, the people who will ultimately experience the consequences of the decisions they make around key topics such as climate change and social media. Solutions to this ongoing issue could include age limits in conjunction with age minimums that already exist. Term limits are another possibility.
The youngest member of Congress is Florida Democratic Rep. Maxwell Frost at 26 years old, while 90-year-old California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein is the oldest. Although this might sound like a great range, in reality, the median age of senators is 65 years old, according to TheWashington Post. It’s difficult for people born before climate change concerns hit the mainstream, or even before the internet became an integral part of school and life, to understand the reality of young people.
The number of elderly members in the U.S. government is an issue that should not be a political divide between Democrats and Republicans. How age-related health issues impact politics is becoming an issue on both sides of the aisle. For instance, 81-year-old Kentucky Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell recently froze midsentence for a whopping 19 seconds before being escorted away from the scene during a news conference earlier this summer.
He and his doctors hardly addressed the incident, while neurologists and doctors speculated the freeze may have been the result of a mini-seizure or stroke. The incident was the latest in a string of health issues that have resulted in McConnell being absent from the Senate for six weeks, according to Vanity Fair.
Feinstein has faced similar issues. She reportedly went to the hospital after suffering a minor fall in her home earlier this month, according to NBC News. This wasn’t Feinstein’s first notable injury in recent years. Earlier this year, Feinstein spent a little more than two months absent from her position as senator due to Ramsay Hunt syndrome and encephalitis, both caused by complications from shingles. Her absence caused significant judicial nomination delays while reports continue to surface of her appearing “confused” during votes on several committees.
McConnell and Feinstein are part of the Silent Generation, the second-oldest generation alive today. Both have held their positions in the U.S. Senate for over 30 years and are some of the most powerful politicians in the U.S. How can the people of America rely on a government whose members are consistently absent and suffering?
These seemingly minor incidents aren’t the only concern regarding older politicians and health. Cognitive decline typically begins around age 70 but can begin as early as 45, according to the National Library of Medicine. Cognitive decline in the brain and poor decision-making are known to correlate, and there should be more consideration around how this could affect decisions made at a federal level.
Baby boomers make up 48% of Congress while only making up just below 21% of the U.S. population, according to Statista. The Silent Generation makes up about 5.49% of the U.S. population and 6% of Congress. It’s clear there is an inbalance in age-related diversity in Congress, as true equality for age-related politics would reflect population distribution.
Opening up discussions about whether term or age limits are an effective solution is an important matter when it comes to Congress — and a timely one.