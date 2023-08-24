The current 118th U.S. Congress has more racial, ethnic, gender and LGBTQ diversity than ever before, according to Pew Research Center. And while that is at least in part thanks to the willingness of younger generations to point out gender and racial disparities in U.S. politics, there’s an area where diversity is really lacking: age. We are seeing our government become increasingly homogenous by the presence of older politicians who don’t represent younger generations and even sometimes deal with age-related issues that affect their ability to show up.

Gerontocracy, a government ruled by the elderly, might be viewed as a past problem reserved for countries with governmental systems different from our democracy in the U.S. Our government has dubbed itself, time and time again, as diverse — including when President Joe Biden released an executive order in 2021 prioritizing “a workforce that draws from the full diversity of the Nation” within the federal government.

But Biden is the oldest U.S. president, and baby boomers still make up the largest portions compared to other generations in both the U.S. House and Senate. Older politicians cannot effectively represent millennials and members of Generation Z, the people who will ultimately experience the consequences of the decisions they make around key topics such as climate change and social media. Solutions to this ongoing issue could include age limits in conjunction with age minimums that already exist. Term limits are another possibility.

Emily J. Aguirre is a sophomore at Santa Fe Prep. Contact her at emjazz19@gmail.com.

Recommended for you