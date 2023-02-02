The season's buzziest films (copy)

Avatar: The Way of Water

 Courtesy image

The new sequel Avatar: The Way of Water, which premiered in theaters in December more than a decade after the first Avatar movie, was described as “highly anticipated” by many. The film recently received four Academy Award nominations and has topped the box office for weeks. But overall, it was not worth the wait.

The first movie is set in the year 2154. Humans have depleted the Eearth’s resources and are looking to exploit other planets. Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) falls in love with the culture and environment of the extrasolar moon Pandora while piloting a false alien body — or “avatar” — to fit in with the local Na’vi, a race of beings who inhabit Pandora. He eventually chooses to stay on the planet. In Avatar: The Way of Water, Sully fights for his newfound family as the Na’vi continue to struggle with displacement caused by humans on Earth.

I understand that director James Cameron was waiting years for the technology to progress enough to accurately capture his vision of alien aquatic life and underwater graphics in a dynamic manner. But that time could’ve been used to refine the storyline. Avatar: Way of Water has way too many plot lines overlapping one another, and as a result, the attention of viewers is drawn away from what’s important in the movie. It makes the whole film seem rushed and oversimplified, like we’re only seeing fragments of it.

Pluto Lytle is a junior attending The MASTERS Program. Contact him at plutolytle@gmail.com.

Popular in the Community