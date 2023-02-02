The new sequel Avatar: The Way of Water, which premiered in theaters in December more than a decade after the first Avatar movie, was described as “highly anticipated” by many. The film recently received four Academy Award nominations and has topped the box office for weeks. But overall, it was not worth the wait.
The first movie is set in the year 2154. Humans have depleted the Eearth’s resources and are looking to exploit other planets. Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) falls in love with the culture and environment of the extrasolar moon Pandora while piloting a false alien body — or “avatar” — to fit in with the local Na’vi, a race of beings who inhabit Pandora. He eventually chooses to stay on the planet. In Avatar: The Way of Water, Sully fights for his newfound family as the Na’vi continue to struggle with displacement caused by humans on Earth.
I understand that director James Cameron was waiting years for the technology to progress enough to accurately capture his vision of alien aquatic life and underwater graphics in a dynamic manner. But that time could’ve been used to refine the storyline. Avatar: Way of Water has way too many plot lines overlapping one another, and as a result, the attention of viewers is drawn away from what’s important in the movie. It makes the whole film seem rushed and oversimplified, like we’re only seeing fragments of it.
I would have loved to see more about Grace (Sigourney Weaver), a central character who died in the first film, and her connections to her Na’vi daughter, Kiri (also played by Weaver) because there was so much potential. But instead, their relationship just went nowhere. Kiri is suddenly equipped with the ability to control life underwater. It’s never explained or even hinted at as to why or how she can do this. It’s upsetting because Kiri is such a unique and special character, and as with other plot lines, we were left with little to no explanation of her experiences and life.
Another plot line I was upset about was the relationship between human teenager Spider (Jack Champion), the son of antagonist Col. Miles Quaritch, who is dead, and Quaritch’s clone (both played by Stephen Lang).
Even though I personally didn’t like how the film brought back a dead villain in the form of a clone, so much more could’ve been done with it. Quaritch’s clone shows signs of rebelling against humans and learning about the Na’vi just like Jake did in the first movie. The whole time I was rooting for him to realize he was his own person, not just a clone. But he didn’t, and instead ended up murdering peaceful inhabitants of Pandora. That development was by far my least favorite part of the movie, because it was completely out of tune with Quaritch’s character, and it felt like the filmmakers just threw it in there because they needed a villain for Jake to defeat and save the day.
Where the movie lacks plot, its visuals meet all expectations, and there are some incredible scenes within the movie that portray the filmmakers’ high level of creativity. What made Avatar so popular originally was its concept was so unique and unheard of. The technology and graphics combined with science fiction made it feel real in a way people had never experienced before. One of my favorite things about the sequel is that it dives so much deeper into what was once a fragment of a world. I can only assume the next few movies will also be building upon this universe, and maybe the incomplete story and loose ends will tie back to each other.
The movie wasn’t terrible, but it definitely wasn’t worth the time it took to come out. The majority of the movie was carried by its graphics and cinematography, which I can appreciate as much as any person — but it lacked the wondrous and awe-invoking story of the first movie.