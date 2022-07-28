In 2021, 72 percent of American adults were social media users, according to Pew Research Center — so naturally, networking apps like Facebook and Instagram are fertile grounds for advertising products, services and political campaigns.

As useful as it might be for advertisers, social media sites have become marketing free-for-alls where companies compete relentlessly for attention using the social media trends users are addicted to. Right now, for instance, at the forefront of it all are video advertisements using text-to-speech algorithms popularized by the video app TikTok and cannibalized by corporate marketing — but it’s not working.

It is clear companies are unsure of how to reach Generation Z appropriately when it comes to marketing, so they’re clamoring to try to blend in on social media. An audience will be attracted to something they find appealing or that has some sort of allure to it. We may spend much of our social lives on the internet, but we still can recognize something of quality. And lately, that’s been hard to come by in our targeted advertisements.

Ben Timm will be a sophomore at the University of Utah. Contact him at monkebusiness@gmail.com.

