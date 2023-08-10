“It’s time to BeReal!” “I need to send snaps out for streaks.” “Did you see Kylie Jenner’s new Insta story?” “Ugh, Elon changed Twitter again.” We’ve all heard someone say at least one of these things in the past year or so. It begs the question: Is social media giving us anything new?
We see social media impact our lives, especially as teenagers. It’s impossible to do something fun without posting it and showing off to your friends. As humans, we are inherently social creatures, and digital social networks promote our nature. With social media, certain platforms become trendy and then fade. Some platforms get rebranded for new demographics. For example, Facebook, launched in 2004, was originally exclusively for college students (typically ages 18 to 22), but according to Statista, more than half of Facebook users today are 35 or older. The stereotype that Facebook is for “older people” keeps younger users from interacting with it.
But even as social media apps change and develop, the larger story of the social media landscape feels really redundant, and if we want to get anything out of it, we have to take ownership over how and when we use it.
From Facebook, many users went to Twitter, founded in 2006. As a microblogging site, Twitter allowed users to share what they were eating, any intrusive thoughts or what they were doing for the day, all in 140 characters or less. After that, Instagram blew up, allowing users to share pictures of their lives with one another. Now, those platforms are entirely different. Twitter, rebranded by new owner Elon Musk to “X,” is anything but a fun blogging platform and more of a constant warring ground between conservatives, liberals and K-pop stars. No matter the demographic, social media sites have good times for users marked by fewer ads and more genuine interactions, and bad times full of sponsored content and trolling.
It’s clear members of Generation Z have grown up heavily impacted by social media. Our attention spans are lower than millennials, and we move from trend to trend incredibly quickly. According to Colormatics, in the early 2000s, the millennial attention spans tapped out at 12 seconds as compared to eight seconds among Gen Z today.
Our attention spans play a large role in social networking platforms. The app BeReal was launched in 2020, an app introducing a refreshing take to social media: BeReal users would receive a random notification daily and then take a picture that shows themselves and their surroundings within 2 minutes. No filters, no posing, no ads, no nonsense. You could see the pictures of your friends and react and comment, but it felt more personal than the likes of Instagram. However, the stir that would hit the classroom once BeReal’s notification went off eventually ended. The last BeReal I took was in January. Quite frankly, users got bored without some new features to use.
The massive amount of users on these apps also have an effect on us. It can be argued that we attach our worth to the amount of digital interaction we get. Likes and positive comments make us feel good about ourselves. According to a study conducted by Harvard University researcher Trevor Haynes, when you get likes on social media, your brain releases dopamine, the hormone that makes you feel pleasure, satisfaction and motivation. For me, 50 likes on Instagram isn’t very much. However, when I think of 50 people being put in a room with me and showing me affection, I realize the massive effect social media has on us. There’s a big difference in the joy that comes from 50 rapid digital displays of affection and 50 in the real world. If we want to continue using social media for pleasure, it’s really important to be aware of the kinds of effects it can have on a person.
It’s also important to understand how these platforms operate. Social media platforms that boom in popularity also tend to capitalize on the new users flocking to them. Rather than seeing pictures of your relatives opening gifts during the holidays or messages from friends, these platforms are increasingly filled with content from corporations, brands and influencers that pay for placement and promotion. Facebook, the biggest social media platform with almost 3 billion monthly users according to Buffer, also makes the most revenue. Using Business of Apps, a website that presents data on apps, one can see the link between the amount of users a platform has and its quarterly revenue. In the past nine years, more than 3 billion social media accounts were created across all platforms, and with that comes more and more possible ad revenue and monetization. The corporatization of these platforms surrounds us no matter what. Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat aren’t social networking platforms, rather social marketing platforms.
Yes, some of us only use Instagram, some of us only use TikTok. But as Ethan Zuckerman, a professor of public policy at the University of Massachusetts Amherst said in an interview with The New York Times, “It’s not about choosing one network to rule them all — that is crazy Silicon Valley logic. The future is that you’re a member of dozens of different communities, because as human beings, that’s how we are.” Some of us opt out of social media all together, but there’s no universal platform everyone has.
If you want to make your own platform for a community, you can. That’s the beauty of the double-edged sword that is the internet. Platforms like Mastodon offer smaller and more specific communities for its users, while Threads — introduced by the creators of Facebook — allows for a microblogging experience without ads. Truth Social was started by former President Donald Trump as an exclusively conservative social network. We all have personal views of other people and communities. While we can’t ignore one another, we can at least have some digital social areas to ourselves. Whether it’s the typo-laden Trump posts on Truth Social or silly meme pages on TikTok, you can create and consume whatever you want.
After my research into all of these platforms, I’ve come upon so many different impressions. One friend felt completely cleansed after deleting their Instagram account. Another has Instagram and Snapchat, but prefers the professional networking app LinkedIn. I love allocating 30 minutes a day to mindlessly scrolling through fashion and skin care reels on Instagram. In summary, to each their own. Social media is scientifically and mathematically personalized to fit you. The ads that show up and the algorithm of posts you see are personally catered to you. All you have to do is find the right space, people and posts for you.