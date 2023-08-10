“It’s time to BeReal!” “I need to send snaps out for streaks.” “Did you see Kylie Jenner’s new Insta story?” “Ugh, Elon changed Twitter again.” We’ve all heard someone say at least one of these things in the past year or so. It begs the question: Is social media giving us anything new?

We see social media impact our lives, especially as teenagers. It’s impossible to do something fun without posting it and showing off to your friends. As humans, we are inherently social creatures, and digital social networks promote our nature. With social media, certain platforms become trendy and then fade. Some platforms get rebranded for new demographics. For example, Facebook, launched in 2004, was originally exclusively for college students (typically ages 18 to 22), but according to Statista, more than half of Facebook users today are 35 or older. The stereotype that Facebook is for “older people” keeps younger users from interacting with it.

But even as social media apps change and develop, the larger story of the social media landscape feels really redundant, and if we want to get anything out of it, we have to take ownership over how and when we use it.

Moksh Bhakta is a junior at Mandela International

Magnet School. Contact him at moksh.bhakta@mandela

internationalschool.us.

