Abortion Child Rape Arrest

Abortion rights activist rally in June at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

 AJ Mast/Associated Press file photo

I believe the overturning of Roe v. Wade is unconstitutional. While being ethnically and culturally Jewish is far from the only reason I think so, the rules within faiths outside of Christianity are one of the pro-choice arguments that points out the hypocrisy of anti-choice rhetoric.

The First Amendment of the United States Constitution bars the nation from legally putting one religion, like certain pockets of Christianity, above another. And though Judaism is one of the most popular faiths in the world, anything other than the practice of bar and bat mitzvahs is relatively unknown to most people in the U.S. — including the faith’s relationship with abortion.

To better understand how a religion outside of Christianity approaches a person’s right to choose, it’s important to look at the religious texts that guide the faith. So here’s a brief rundown of the two pieces of Jewish text I will be referring to throughout this piece.

Emma Meyers is a senior at Santa Fe Prep. Contact her at emmawritingacc@gmail.com.

Popular in the Community