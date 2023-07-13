Music icon Lana Del Rey released her new album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, this spring. This album marks yet another one of her albums with hyper-feminine yet melancholy lyrics.
Part of what makes Del Rey’s music appealing to me is the dreamy quality that she encapsulates. Most people aren’t living the “psychoamericana” dream — as one reviewer for Pitchfork dubbed her most recent album — in their everyday life. But Del Rey’s music can take you to that place. Some on social media tease Del Rey’s fans for romanticizing being sad women who live in a patriarchal world, but what would music be without some stance of relatability? Although Del Rey’s universe isn’t entirely accurate, living in it temporarily through her music is certainly enjoyable.
Prospective fans might look at Del Rey’s discography, which spans more than a decade, and be unsure where to start. So how does this latest release rank with the rest of her discography? I did the homework of ranking Lana Del Rey’s albums from worst to best, not including Lana Del Ray (2010) because it has no certifications (unlike the rest of her albums) and is not available for streaming.
8. ‘Lust For Life’ (2017)
Del Rey’s fourth album expresses the glamor of Hollywood and highlights Del Rey as an American sweetheart, but overall doesn’t fit well with her discography. Although genre range is typically a positive shift for most artists, part of what makes Del Rey’s music infamous is her unique sound. Del Rey’s attempt to merge with rap artists like A$AP Rocky and Playboi Carti sounds out of place. Some songs aren’t cohesive on the album, such as “Summer Bummer” and “Groupie Love.” Overall, Lust for Life doesn’t add much to Del Rey’s otherwise impressive discography.
7. ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’ (2021)
Del Rey’s sixth album brings a different perspective — a more folky album, almost near the country genre. Although this album is generally confusing in her discography (as she has yet to return to this folk style), it still has its moments. Tracks like “Yosemite” and “White Dress” take us back to her earlier albums, to that West Coast feel that draws us in, rather than the strange folksiness that will feel unfamiliar to fans.
6. ‘Blue Banisters’ (2021)
Del Rey’s seventh album, Banisters, works seamlessly as an album, but its flaws bring it down a notch. Banisters is an experimental album that eventually leads us to her most recent album — yet it feels like something is missing. While “If You Lie Down With Me” and “Beautiful” drag down the album’s ranking, “Black Bathing Suit” and “Dealer” bring it back up. While Banisters attempts an aesthetic shift from “Americana” girl to “bad” girl, the album feels like a fluke with its beige tone and turns in the wrong direction for Del Rey.
5. ‘Ultraviolence’ (2014)
While fans on social media have acclaimed it Del Rey’s best, Ultraviolence is mediocre when compared to the rest of her work. Ultraviolence finds a way to romanticize tragedy with clever ballads and sad beats that stray away from her first release, Born To Die. “Sad Girl” and “Brooklyn Baby” set the tone of the rest of the album, embracing themes like capitalism and everlasting melancholy, while celebrating melodrama. What brings this album down in my ranking are lyrics that almost seem to commemorate domestic violence, such as “he hit me and it felt like a kiss” in the song “Ultraviolence.” Although Ultraviolence is strong, its romanticization of domestic violence makes for a problematic album.
4. ‘Born To Die’ (2012)
Del Rey’s first album, Born To Die, was heavily awaited after her sensational song, “Video Games,” was released as a single. This album is what sparked Del Rey’s success and is where we first get her signature classic American references: James Dean, the American dream and “I wish I was dead” in “Dark Paradise.” While the album is a one-dimensional portrayal of women, as Del Rey doesn’t mention anything other than men, love or a lush lifestyle, it still serves as a trailblazer album and provides a transparent picture of what America is truly all about.
3. ‘Honeymoon’ (2015)
Honeymoon, Del Rey’s third album, is her darkest and most insightful work. While the cover cleverly depicts what the American dream seems to be, it twists the “honeymoon” concept into the dark reality of feeling trapped in modern-day marriage. Honeymoon‘s first song, “Honeymoon,” feels eerie in its depiction of what can happen when the “honeymoon” stage of a relationship goes wrong — obsession, regret and even violence. Honeymoon feels like a cathartic experience after Ultraviolence, when Del Rey longs for the person who once hurt her the most. Honeymoon, most of all, makes us question if the people we love are unhealthy for us — and if leaving them could be even worse.
2. ‘Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’ (2023)
Del Rey’s most recent album fixates on the mortality of those we love. “The Grants,” Ocean Blvd‘s leading song, bears her family’s name, setting the tone for a treasure trove of an album. Ocean Blvd feels nearly perfect as Del Rey creates a balance of her classic “psychoamericana” combined with a therapeutic tone of mortality and religious undertones. The track “A&W” is the best example of this — the first half of the song a sad ballad, the second part an upbeat tone.
1. Norman F------- Rockwell! (2019)
This album is an ethereal and transcending spiritual experience. In Del Rey’s fifth album, Norman Rockwell, famous illustrator and painter known for capturing American life in his work, is the star of the album. The lyrics “Goddamn, man child” in the opening song help set the stage for a strong stray from Born To Die. Rockwell gives us the strong complexity that love, heartbreak, power and vulnerability truly deserve. There’s nothing that could improve this album.