Music icon Lana Del Rey released her new album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, this spring. This album marks yet another one of her albums with hyper-feminine yet melancholy lyrics.

Part of what makes Del Rey’s music appealing to me is the dreamy quality that she encapsulates. Most people aren’t living the “psychoamericana” dream — as one reviewer for Pitchfork dubbed her most recent album — in their everyday life. But Del Rey’s music can take you to that place. Some on social media tease Del Rey’s fans for romanticizing being sad women who live in a patriarchal world, but what would music be without some stance of relatability? Although Del Rey’s universe isn’t entirely accurate, living in it temporarily through her music is certainly enjoyable.

Prospective fans might look at Del Rey’s discography, which spans more than a decade, and be unsure where to start. So how does this latest release rank with the rest of her discography? I did the homework of ranking Lana Del Rey’s albums from worst to best, not including Lana Del Ray (2010) because it has no certifications (unlike the rest of her albums) and is not available for streaming.

8.Lust for Life

Lust for Life (2017)
7. Chemtrails over the Country Club

Chemtrails over the Country Club (2021)
6. Blue Banisters

Blue Banisters (2021)
5. Ultraviolence

Ultraviolence (2014)
4. Born to Die

Born to Die (2012)
3. Honeymoon

Honeymoon (2015)
2. Did You Know that there's a Tunnel Under Ocean Boulevard

Did You Know that there’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Boulevard (2023)

Emily Aguirre will be a sophomore at Santa Fe Prep. Contact her at emjazz19@gmail.com.

