As the nation draws closer to the long-awaited Nov. 3 presidential election, American voters — and people across the world — are reflecting on President Donald Trump’s time in office and how his leadership has impacted the U.S. Below is a timeline of just a handful of actions the Trump administration has taken over the past four years.
January 2017: Health law targeted
In his first month in office, Trump signed an executive order in an attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act plan put in place under former President Barack Obama. Fast-forward to 2020: “Obamacare” is still active.
Also in January 2017, Trump withdrew the U.S. from the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations; expedited environmental reviews and gave approval for high-priority infrastructure projects; took steps to streamline the Dakota Access Pipeline and Keystone XL Pipeline; and gave an executive order to crack down on border security and construct a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
September 2017: Trump assists Harvey victims
Following Hurricane Harvey — a Category 4 hurricane that displaced hundreds of thousands of people and is considered the second costliest natural disaster in U.S. history — Trump pledged his full support and quickly deployed federal funding to assist victims. The hurricane caused about $125 billion in damage, according to the National Hurricane Center.
December 2017: Tax reform
The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act reduced taxes for individuals and businesses. The tax rate went from 35 percent to 21 percent. For businesses, it helped with improving worker productivity and allowed higher wages for workers.
March 2018: The beginning of the Mueller probe
Special counsel Robert Mueller subpoenaed the Trump administration to turn over documents related to Russia. The Report on the Investigation into Russian Interference in the 2016 Presidential Election, more commonly known as the Mueller report, was published a year later. It reveals findings of Russia’s interference in the 2016 election and alleges Trump’s campaign was an obstruction of justice.
May 2018: “Zero tolerance” immigration
The Department of Homeland Security announced a new immigration policy that resulted in forced separation of families at the border. This sparked outrage nationwide; under political pressure, Trump later signed an order to end family separation.
December 2018: Criminal justice reform, turnover and a historic shutdown
Trump signs the First Step Act to help reform the criminal justice system and end mass incarceration. This reduced mandatory sentences for drug felonies, expanded early release programs, and offered more rehabilitation and job training opportunities for offenders.
Also, Trump announced his chief of staff, John Kelly, would leave the administration. He also ousted Ryan Zinke, the interior secretary. The turnover rate within Trump’s administration has been higher than his predecessors.
Additionally, the federal government shut down on Dec. 21 because of Trump’s demand for $5.6 billion to fund the building of a wall along the Mexico-U.S. border. The 34-day shutdown was the longest in U.S. history. Experts say Trump was the first president to weaponize a shutdown like this in order to try gaining concessions from opponents.
March 2019: Mueller report released
Here’s the official report, which reveals Trump’s alleged obstruction of justice related to the 2016 election: www.justice.gov/storage/report.pdf
November 2019: U.S. pulls out of Paris Agreement
Trump gave an order in 2017 to take the U.S. out of the international Paris climate accord of 2015 after also cutting funds to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. National Institutes of Health and other scientific-based resources. The United States’ official withdrawal frustrated scientists around the globe.
December 2019: Space Force Act and impeachment
Right before Christmas, Trump signed this law to establish the sixth branch of the U.S. Armed Forces. The $738 billion Space Force Act was created to defend U.S. interests in space. Gen. John Raymond was directed to lead the force.
Also, the U.S. House of Representatives gave the order to impeach Trump for abuse of power by asking Ukraine to interfere and help him be reelected. He was also impeached for obstruction of justice after asking his staff to ignore subpoenas. The Senate acquitted him of both. He became the third president in U.S. history to be impeached.
March 2020: Coronavirus pandemic
On Jan. 20, 2020, the first known case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, was confirmed in the U.S. While Trump initially downplayed the threat, there are now over 8.9 million positive cases and 228,000 deaths in the U.S. — the highest of any country. Businesses have been forced to close, and millions of Americans have lost jobs with the unemployment rate currently around 8.4 percent. Many are upset that Trump explicitly lied about the threat; had he taken it more seriously and been more transparent, some believe, many lives could have been saved.
September 2020: Trump does not condemn white supremacy
In the first presidential debate against Democratic candidate Joe Biden, Trump refused to denounce white supremacy and instead told the far-right Proud Boys group to “stand by.” In a year marked by the Black Lives Matter movement, this refusal sparked uproar. Also in the recent debates, Trump has not agreed to a peaceful transfer of power should he lose the election.
Sofia Barker
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.