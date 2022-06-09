If you Google any combination of the phrases “mental health,” “teenage girl” and “TikTok,” you are bound to find endless articles on how the video app is destroying our self-worth and body image. There is no doubt in my mind that’s true. The age of social media has made access to photo-edited and filtered bodies virtually inescapable.
But contrary to what most believe, there are pockets of TikTok that are free of girls posting the emaciated selfies and asinine dances to misappropriated Beach Bunny lyrics “shut up, count your calories,” that girls are commonly seeing. There are young, body-positive content creators actively working to dismantle a belief system that continually promotes an unachievable body as the only way you can be. They are teaching us to be comfortable with our body types, our hair and our skin — to see ourselves as the main characters in the love stories of today without hesitation. And they should be on the front page of every teenager’s social media feed.
I should also include the disclaimer that I personally do not have a TikTok. I’m not allowed to, so most of my interactions come from the phones of friends who are willing to fill the hole in my life. And you can find “bootlegged” TikToks everywhere. I’ve also read up on the “TikTok algorithm,” which continues to show you content similar to the videos you interact with.
And what I’ve found through my limited, random interactions with the app has sometimes felt revolutionary. There are people modeling clothes and writing captions like, “This is what [current fashion trend] looks like on a midsize body” or, “This is what [current trend] looks like on a plus-size body.”
Some of the videos representing different body sizes don’t use that language at all — and while I’m subconsciously searching for beauty standards, it is refreshing to see people casually existing in their bodies without a label or excuse.
Other TikToks promote lists of romance novels starring characters with different body types: stories of girls who don’t spend every minute pining to be thinner or covering up imperfections and still get to be desirable and sexy. For me, and for all the girls in my age group making these videos, being treated as pretty in this exact moment has done worlds more for self-confidence than all the times someone recites the well-meaning yet rude refrain: “You’re not fat, you’re beautiful.”
That beauty doesn’t have to stem from looking in the mirror to see Barbie or Charlie D’Amelio is a very hard thing to learn when it’s what you’re being told but not shown. But right now, there’s a whole community of teenage strangers showing one another that beauty comes from not hating your reflection just because someone else told you to.
For every category of authority figure in my life, I can think of at least one man who has told me I need to shave, leaving me trying to mumble out some retort about his arms, legs and face. I can’t phrase it better than the girls showing their unshaved armpits or unshaved legs to the Doja Cat lyric “Define feminine, I’m feminine” on TikTok. The song also is a backing track for videos of girls showing their muscles or even just walking confidently.
Another thing I really struggled with when I was younger was my acne and the remnants of it. I am very much not alone in this. Nor am I alone in longing for Instagram filter-smooth skin. In mid-May, it was popular to lip sync to “Tear in My Heart” by Twenty One Pilots, keeping the filter on for “the songs on the radio are OK,” then cutting to no filter for “but my taste in music is your face.” The filter and the human look incredibly different, and it’s important to show that.
Different online communities are, by design, made up of like-minded people. So if you find a community that can come together over learning the art of self-love, it can be an overall positive experience. And social media has made these communities so much more accessible.