Santa Fe Youth Collaborative Theatre recently wrapped up up tech week at Teatro Paraguas for its fifth production, Broadway musical comedy It Shoulda Been You.
The comedy starts as Jenny Steinberg (Benna Rael, New Mexico School for the Arts) attends her sister Rebecca’s (Isabel Gallegos) fiasco of a wedding to her college friend-turned-fiancé, Brian (Theo Kutsko, New Mexico School for the Arts).
Some of the parents complain about the children growing up, while the children complain about the parents in general. Fortunately, everyone has the help of the world’s seemingly most experienced wedding planner, Albert (Teagan Wetzel, New Mexico School for the Arts), who is oddly equipped to save most of the day. When asked about the plot, Rael laughed.
“A lot goes wrong,” she said.
The production finds Santa Fe Youth Collaborative Theatre co-founder Carmen Gallegos sitting in the director’s chair for the first time. The ensemble cast she conducts is led by Rael, who almost didn’t audition for the show.
The entire cast and crew of Santa Fe Youth Collaborative Theatre’s shows are composed of teens, and Rael said she’s grateful for an all-teen crew.
“As an actor, I have some input in the blocking and what I wear,” she said.
Most of the cast hails from New Mexico School for the Arts, as does most of the live band, also composed entirely of teens.
After attending one of the show’s final rehearsals, I can’t tell if the following was my favorite or least favorite part. It’s very confusing but uses the repetition for comedic purposes: There’s Jenna’s ex-boyfriend Marty (Joseph Romero-Kleve), there’s alcoholic uncle Morty (Alex Kutsko) and there’s introverted father figure Murray (Bucky Smith).
Outside of the name confusion, audience members should watch for the comedic persona and timing of New Mexico School for the Arts junior Sydney Elliot, who plays Judy, the mother of the bride, and the immense vocal talent of Isabel Gallegos and Capital High School junior Lotte Carter, who plays Annie, a co-maid of honor.
With the punchlines woven into the dialogue, lyrics and blocking, Santa Fe Youth Collaborative Theatre’s It Shoulda Been You will have you laughing harder than the cast members in the wings! (Don’t worry, they’re very professional.)
If You Go What: Santa Fe Youth Collaborative Theatre’s production of It Shoulda Been You When: 7 p.m. Feb. 11-20; matinees are available on Sundays. Where: Teatro Paraguas, 3205 Calle Marie, Santa Fe Tickets: $15 general admission, $10 student; visit sfyouthcollabtheatre.com/buy-tickets. Theatergoers must show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test.
