During a first-day-of-school assembly at Mandela International Magnet School last week, Santa Fe Public Schools Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez sat down with Mandela senior Irma Diaz-Sena to offer advice for the start of the school year. Chavez, who graduated high school in Santa Rosa and received both his graduate and undergraduate degrees from New Mexico Highlands University, also spoke about his own background and personal life.

The superintendent, who is in his third year as head of the district, also briefly addressed the upcoming remodel at Mandela. At a Santa Fe school board meeting in June, members approved a recommendation to construct a new building at the current Mandela site on Agua Fría Street. According to the recommendation from the Community Review Committee, the project will cost upward of $26.5 million, using funds from bonds passed in 2017 and 2021.

Architectural information, as well as an expected finish date for the project, haven’t been released yet.

Bodhi Lewis is a junior at Mandela International School. Contact him at bodhi.lewis@mandelainternationalschool.us.

