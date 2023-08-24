During a first-day-of-school assembly at Mandela International Magnet School last week, Santa Fe Public Schools Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez sat down with Mandela senior Irma Diaz-Sena to offer advice for the start of the school year. Chavez, who graduated high school in Santa Rosa and received both his graduate and undergraduate degrees from New Mexico Highlands University, also spoke about his own background and personal life.
The superintendent, who is in his third year as head of the district, also briefly addressed the upcoming remodel at Mandela. At a Santa Fe school board meeting in June, members approved a recommendation to construct a new building at the current Mandela site on Agua Fría Street. According to the recommendation from the Community Review Committee, the project will cost upward of $26.5 million, using funds from bonds passed in 2017 and 2021.
Architectural information, as well as an expected finish date for the project, haven’t been released yet.
“I would call it a redesign,” Chavez told Diaz-Sena. “So first I want to say congratulations to the students and the staff because I think it was a three- or four-year journey to where we are now. You will be receiving a new school.”
Read more of the conversation below:
Question: Why did you choose education as a career?
Answer: This is also good advice for when you go into college — I changed my major three or four times. I tried to avoid education because it’s what I call my “family business;” my dad, brothers, sisters, uncles, grandparents — you name it — they’re all in education, so I saw the good and bad. I said, “You know what, it’s calling me; I’m going to make a switch.” And so I changed my major — think it was the third or fourth time — to education, and I couldn’t be happier. It’s a great profession. Look at the wonderful teachers, administration and support staff around you. We go into education because of you guys. We want to make a difference in your lives, and we want to make sure that we’re providing top-quality education for your success as you go into adulthood.
Question: What is some advice that you have for students starting the new year, whether it’s incoming freshmen or incoming middle schoolers?
Answer: My advice would be enjoy each and every day; it flies by. Before you know it, you’re going to reflect and think about the first times you were here at Mandala, [especially] when you cross that stage receiving your high school diploma. So enjoy each and every day, enjoy your staff and enjoy this unique school.
Question: What about any advice for seniors when applying to college?
Answer: Keep your options open, apply — you never know what school’s going to accept you, what programs they have to offer. And it’s OK to stay in state. I know some of you will be going out of state, but in-state education is just as great as going out of state. We want you to return home, come back to the community, come back to join Santa Fe Public Schools, not only as a teacher — we have nurses, counselors, plumbers, electricians — it’s a city within a city. [Your college choices] have to make sense to you and your family.
Question: When you’re not working, what do you like to do in your free time?
Answer: I love golfing. As you go through your journey this school year, find time to disconnect and ground yourself. Enjoy what you’re doing, relax and exercise. Reconnect with yourself; make sure you’re sound both in mind and body, and you will do a much better job in school or a profession that you choose.
Question: If you could live anywhere in the world, where would it be and why?
Answer: I’ve had a dream to live in Okinawa, Japan, right now. One, because of the beach, but two — I could play golf year-round.