It's been just over two weeks since Santa Fe High School basketball star Fedonta "JB" White was shot and killed. Add his death to the list of teens whose lives have been taken too soon.
JB was a symbol of drive, talent and determination. He was a role model to many children, teens and even adults across New Mexico. We all were, and still are, proud to identify in the same community as the 6-foot-8 standout — the most highly recruited basketball player in Santa Fe in decades, and one of the top 100 players in the nation. His death has undoubtedly brought pain and anguish to countless individuals.
I did not personally know JB. In no way do I wish to offend or upset anyone with my words. I only want to speak about the way his life and his death has affected our city — specifically our youth.
JB was a sort of celebrity at Santa Fe High School. Ask anyone in the halls who he was, and they'd know. Though I never had a conversation with him, I did share his academic stomping grounds and was lucky enough to cheer him on from the bleachers in Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium.
Students at Santa Fe High admired JB for his sheer talent and perseverance, which he displayed both on and off the basketball court. To us, he was so much more than a high school athlete, and I feel that my community — within Santa Fe High and outside of it — relied on him for hope and as a gold standard for success. We looked up to JB as a public figure and as someone who would put our little town on the map.
Throughout my last three years at Santa Fe High, I’ve realized one very distinguishing factor about the school’s culture and community. With such a large student body population, it's hard to connect to a majority of your peers and classmates. I’ve determined that by the time I graduate, I’ll be impressed if I know even an eighth of the students in my class. This makes it difficult to form bonds or any sort of connection with students outside of your classes and friend circles. However, the morning of White’s death, the entire Demon community was shaken to the core.
Virtually every student I knew had something to say and felt the need to share their grief. As a school — but more than that, as a community — we're united in our mourning.
I’ve found myself thinking about the legacy JB will leave behind and the permanent mark he has left on people who knew him or knew of him. I think about the mural of him that already had a place in the Santa Fe High gym, and how I now believe he deserves so much more recognition than that.
Most of all, however, I have been thinking about the pressure we all put on him during his life. We all counted on him, relied on him and trusted him to be what we couldn’t. We looked up to him, and he embraced our admiration and used it to drive him to achieve. For that, I admire him more than words can say.
JB White was one of the most impressive individuals I’ve come in contact with. Whether you knew him or not, the teen phenom did, and always will, hold a special place in the hearts of Santa Feans.
To Fedonta "Junebug" White, thank you.
