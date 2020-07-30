Cars are as much a part of our everyday lives as our shoes. They are stylized artworks, status symbols, items of personal expression and even household names.
Cars have become cultural icons, they have gained cult-like followings and hold historical significance. Just take the Volkswagen bus for example — a revered and one-of-a-kind model, representative of the “hippie” era.
To move forward with trends, vehicle designers continue to compete with one another to create the next big icon in the car world. Some are a hit; others are a bust. I sometimes wonder if there’s a point that trends become problematic and whether modern designs are really moving in a positive direction.
All the rage today seems to be performance. To have a piece of a race car in your car is really appealing. This means designs include lots of vents, grills, exhaust pipes, wings, angles, scoops and intakes. Unfortunately, it appears that a lot of these features have no suitable purpose apart from decoration. Features still need to suit a purpose and make sense mechanically, not just visually. When certain features, such as decorative intakes and false hood scoops, don’t do anything to support performance, what’s the point?
Another item of debatable relevance is “aggressive” design. This is usually some sort of flared or angular bodywork that makes the car look like it can cut through air. The BMW M1 and Lamborghini are both known for their sleek aerodynamic aesthetic, like a fighter jet, and they certainly pull off this “cool” aesthetic. We all associate this look with power and speed; however, almost all brands now appear to have really aggressive, boxy and futuristic designs on newer models. A truly original car seems like a rarity these days.
I think it’s cool to have features of a race car in an everyday vehicle — it makes the car seem more sporty, even empowering. Take the classic Subaru WRX with its hood scoop, which gives a hint of a beast lurking underneath the hood. With these upgrades, everyone on the road knows your car means business, and that has appeal.
I seem, however, to be seeing more and more of these features on vehicles, such as SUVs or minivans, that are not meant for performance, which look flat-out silly. You can still have a car that looks good and has a style while not needing to mimic something it isn’t. Massive grills and venting create drag, so, depending on the car model, this can actually hurt performance. Though these features are supposed to look “cool,” in actuality, they can look tacky and fake. There’s just no point to these additions.
While automotive design is going one direction, mechanical innovations are going in another.
Firstly, manual transmissions are dying.
While I think it is sad, I have to acknowledge there are some issues with manual vehicles that reduce their appeal. It takes a great deal of practice and focus to drive a manual effectively. Having to worry about stalling or changing gears in heavy traffic can be especially stressful, whereas automatic transmission is very easy to use.
But there is some hope for car enthusiasts like myself. Manual transmissions provide a more raw driving experience, and as a result, some performance brands are keeping manual transmissions or transitioning to paddle shifters. While you have to pay more for this feature, you are getting a car that makes the manual a worthwhile driving experience.
One recent breakthrough in technology revolves eco-friendly upgrades, such as hybrids or fully electric vehicles. Having more environmentally friendly options is certainly a huge leap in a positive direction.
Not only are electric cars more efficient than conventional engines, but they offer lots of promise in terms of reliability and performance because there are fewer moving parts that can break. What is also promising is that hybrid vehicles are at the cutting edge of efficiency and sleek design. Think brands like Tesla, Croatian supercar manufacturer Rimac or the Italian Pininfarina. I’m hoping hybrid and fully electric vehicles continue to become more mainstream for their green and performance benefits.
We are in a period of great technological advancement and a lot is changing quickly in the car world as a result. We need to make sure we don’t lose our taste for good design and what works well for us as drivers.
