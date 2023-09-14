Monsoon season in New Mexico brings cooler temperatures, nourished vegetation and, if we're lucky, an abundance of water. All of that also means it's time for mushroom season. Late summer and early fall in Northern New Mexico are the perfect time of year to forage around for fungi.

I love to hike around the Santa Fe ski basin for mushrooms. Not only is it local and easy to access, it’s also green and lush compared to town. Often mushrooms are growing right off the trail.

There are a few things to keep in mind before you go seeking out wild mushrooms:

Abby Frey is a junior at Santa Fe High. Contact her at abbyafrey@gmail.com.

Recommended for you