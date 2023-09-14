Monsoon season in New Mexico brings cooler temperatures, nourished vegetation and, if we're lucky, an abundance of water. All of that also means it's time for mushroom season. Late summer and early fall in Northern New Mexico are the perfect time of year to forage around for fungi.
I love to hike around the Santa Fe ski basin for mushrooms. Not only is it local and easy to access, it’s also green and lush compared to town. Often mushrooms are growing right off the trail.
There are a few things to keep in mind before you go seeking out wild mushrooms:
Without a monsoon season, there can unfortunately be no mushrooms growing, due to the lack of water.
Never eat a mushroom that you can’t 100% identify. To identify a mushroom, use a book, online resources or even a stem spore print.
Bring with you a tote bag (to collect the mushrooms in), a paint brush (to brush any debris or dirt off to identify and clean), a pocket knife (to cut the stem of the mushroom) and anything else that may prepare you for hiking.
Once you are ready to hit the trail with all your supplies, there are a few key features of wild mushrooms that I would steer clear of. Avoid mushrooms with white gills, a red cap or stem, or any mushrooms with a skirt on the stem and a round base. Any wild mushroom with one of these characteristics is poisonous. It is always good to double check the type of mushroom before consuming. I recommend referring to Wild Food UK's guide on telling the difference between poisonous and edible mushrooms: tinyurl.com/3zr74mjs.
There are a few common and safe-to-eat wild mushrooms I would recommend looking for.
The first is morel mushrooms. These mushrooms are bulbous in shape and attached to short stems, and their exterior is similar to that of honeycomb. They range in color from blonde and light brown to gray. If you like an earthy and nutty mushroom, this is what I would recommend.
My personal favorite wild mushroom is chanterelle. They are golden yellow with a soft flesh and funnel-shaped cap with ridges on the underside. Strangely enough, these fungi taste similar to an apricot, a sweet and tart fruity essence.
The next mushroom to keep an eye out for is porcini. They are reddish-brown with a slightly sticky texture, thick stem and a spongy underside. Similar to the morel, the porcini has an earthy and nutty taste.
To prepare these mushrooms for consumption, brush the dirt off and wash them in water. It may take one or two soaks in water to fully rid them of debris. For the morel and porcini mushrooms, I recommend drying and then freezing them until ready. One method includes placing them in cheesecloth or pantyhose and hanging them. Due to New Mexico’s dry climate, drying should take roughly a week. However, for the chanterelles, I would dry sauté and then freeze. Dry sautéing includes frying them in a pan with only the moisture that appears out of the mushrooms. After they have cooled off, separate into plastic freezer bags and place in the freezer for up to a year. Recipes that would incorporate these mushrooms perfectly include a cream sauce, soup, omelets, sandwiches or whatever else you may find tasty.
In the end, if you don’t feel like taking a trip to the woods and foraging for mushrooms, you can always buy them at your local farmers market or grocery store.