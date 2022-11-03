Nearly 14 years to the date after the first film’s debut, The Twilight Saga movie franchise is infamous for its cheesy quotes and shoddy computer-generated imaging, while its cultural relevance is kept alive by new memes. As someone who watched all the films before reading the books, I’ve realized the vampire-werewolf love triangle is much better served on paper than in theaters.

Watching the movies before reading the books was disheartening because although the plot line was entertaining, the melodrama was hilarious rather than engaging and worrisome as the movies aimed for. Waking up to my older sister laughing at 1 a.m. over the series was what really convinced me to give the movies a watch. Since she is an avid book reader, I couldn’t believe she was laughing over movies that came from novels she once thought were well written. How badly could they have screwed up the movies to change her mindset?

Now that I’ve enjoyed both, I can easily say the Twilight series books are better than the movie franchise. Both detail the lives of mortal high school student Bella Swan and immortal vampire Edward Cullen, but the plot lines in the books are more concise. The melodrama comes through as emotional, and you root for Bella and Edward (or Jacob and Bella) throughout the whole series. It makes sense why these books started off a new era of young adult novels and why so many people were so enraptured by them.

Emily J. Aguirre is a freshman at Santa Fe Prep. Contact her at emjazz19@gmail.com.

