Nearly 14 years to the date after the first film’s debut, The Twilight Saga movie franchise is infamous for its cheesy quotes and shoddy computer-generated imaging, while its cultural relevance is kept alive by new memes. As someone who watched all the films before reading the books, I’ve realized the vampire-werewolf love triangle is much better served on paper than in theaters.
Watching the movies before reading the books was disheartening because although the plot line was entertaining, the melodrama was hilarious rather than engaging and worrisome as the movies aimed for. Waking up to my older sister laughing at 1 a.m. over the series was what really convinced me to give the movies a watch. Since she is an avid book reader, I couldn’t believe she was laughing over movies that came from novels she once thought were well written. How badly could they have screwed up the movies to change her mindset?
Now that I’ve enjoyed both, I can easily say the Twilight series books are better than the movie franchise. Both detail the lives of mortal high school student Bella Swan and immortal vampire Edward Cullen, but the plot lines in the books are more concise. The melodrama comes through as emotional, and you root for Bella and Edward (or Jacob and Bella) throughout the whole series. It makes sense why these books started off a new era of young adult novels and why so many people were so enraptured by them.
Twilight kicked off the beginning of a spike in paranormal stories for teens; in fact, books including the word “vampire” spiked after the first book’s publication and peaked in 2017, according to Google Ngram. And while the series holds a different place in pop culture today than it did years ago, it seems Twilight is here to stay.
Twilight, the first book, was published in 2005 a few weeks before Halloween. Teen girls, to whom the book was targeted, can be credited for skyrocketing book sales, while Robert Pattison’s attractiveness as Edward only added to the fandom chaos after the movies were released.
The movies are confusing, really. Even the first couple of minutes of the first Twilight — why is Bella clutching her cactus? Why does she call her own dad by his first name? These small details add up to some questionable movies, but what I really think made The Twilight Saga crash and burn is the use of a blue filter. The movies were a huge success. Not for what was intended, but for their cheesiness. The Twilight Saga is an example of what happens when filmmakers try too hard and ultimately fail at creating dramatic scenery.
The original Twilight film is heavily edited like any movie, but what makes it like no other is the relentless blue tint cast over the film. The blueness, a product of color-grading, enhances grays and blues while darkening any shades of green in Bella Swan’s rainy Washington state surroundings. While intended to give the dramatic feel of a dystopian world portrayed by original book author Stephanie Meyers, the filter fails, and the lighting is difficult to take seriously.
Arguably, I think the last movie, Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) in comparison to the book is the worst of them all. In the 2008 book, Renesmee, Edward and Bella’s daughter, is described to be angelic and the perfect combination of Edward and Bella. In the movie, the creepy CGI baby does not express this in any form. The CGI Renesmee is a case of the “uncanny valley” effect, showing off features that are human but not quite. However, as creepy as CGI baby Renesmee is, there was actually someone creepier.
Before the CGI baby, the props department for Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 2 had made an animatronic puppet. At first, it seemed like a great idea and made for easier filming rather than utilizing CGI. However, looking at the photo of the animatronic versus the CGI baby, the animatronic was so horrific that the director, Bill Condon, recalls it to be “Truly, it was one of the most grotesque things I’ve ever seen. It was a horror show! There was one shot where I call, ‘Cut!’ and suddenly she turns her head and mechanically stares right into the camera. It was incredibly disturbing,” he said in an interview with The Guardian.
Years later, even as teens continue to enjoy Meyer’s five-book series, it’s the ambiance of The Twilight Saga films that have made them the subject of memes continually. What used to be an ongoing source for teen heartthrobs and a compelling love story to teenagers of the 2010s has become an ongoing joke for Gen Z. Whether born in 1997 or in 2012, it seems the entire generation understands why Twilight is so laughable even as it’s made an unforgettable mark on pop culture.
We also don’t understand why teen girls in the past could find somebody as toxic as Edward Cullen so attractive, so we’ve kept the naiveté of other generations alive in the rivalry against millennials — the main weapon being memes. Some of these memes hold cheesy quotes from the movies, some are referencing bad CGI editing scenes, and some are just plain photos of Bella holding her comfort cactus.
Overall, although Twilight is seen as a mess, I am thankful it is around for a consistent comfort movie, good laugh and a comparison to how far movies and books have come from that era.