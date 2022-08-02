P1040837.JPG

Cherry-almond cake is a light, easy-to-prepare dessert that presents well, is company-worthy and could be served at brunch or after dinner.

 Vera Dawson/For The New Mexican

Cherries and almonds are a heavenly pairing; the play between the soft fruit and crunchy nuts always gets applause. In this recipe, they’re scattered throughout a mildly sweet one-layer cake, giving it flavor and an appealingly moist, pebbly texture. It’s a light, easy-to-prepare dessert that presents well, is company-worthy and could be served at brunch or after dinner.

To adjust the recipe for our altitude, I increased the flour and decreased the baking powder to keep the cake from over-rising and collapsing while baking, and added vanilla extract to enhance the overall flavor. I selected dark, sweet cherries — both frozen and fresh ones work — and found the frozen ones have a more intense flavor than the fresh ones when baked. Make the cake ahead if you can, it tasted best the day after it came out of the oven.

The size of your pan makes a difference. When I baked the cake in an 8-inch pan, the fruit sunk in the batter, creating a large depression in the cake’s center. Unfortunately, the measurement listed on some pans isn’t accurate (for example, my springform pan labeled 7 inches in diameter actually measures 6¼ inches). So, I recommend measuring your round pans by stretching a ruler or tape measure directly across the center, from inside lip to inside lip, and using one that is truly 9 inches across.

Vera Dawson is a high-elevation baking instructor and author of three high-altitude cookbooks (available at Garcia Street Books in Santa Fe). Contact her at veradawson1@gmail.com.

