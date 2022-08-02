Cherries and almonds are a heavenly pairing; the play between the soft fruit and crunchy nuts always gets applause. In this recipe, they’re scattered throughout a mildly sweet one-layer cake, giving it flavor and an appealingly moist, pebbly texture. It’s a light, easy-to-prepare dessert that presents well, is company-worthy and could be served at brunch or after dinner.
To adjust the recipe for our altitude, I increased the flour and decreased the baking powder to keep the cake from over-rising and collapsing while baking, and added vanilla extract to enhance the overall flavor. I selected dark, sweet cherries — both frozen and fresh ones work — and found the frozen ones have a more intense flavor than the fresh ones when baked. Make the cake ahead if you can, it tasted best the day after it came out of the oven.
The size of your pan makes a difference. When I baked the cake in an 8-inch pan, the fruit sunk in the batter, creating a large depression in the cake’s center. Unfortunately, the measurement listed on some pans isn’t accurate (for example, my springform pan labeled 7 inches in diameter actually measures 6¼ inches). So, I recommend measuring your round pans by stretching a ruler or tape measure directly across the center, from inside lip to inside lip, and using one that is truly 9 inches across.
Cherry-Almond Cake
Total time: 1 hour, 15 minutes
Make in a 9-inch shiny metal springform pan or 9-inch-deep dish pie pan (4-cup capacity)
1 cup plus 2 tablespoons bleached all-purpose flour, spoon and level
¼ teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon salt
8 tablespoon unsalted butter, room temperature
¾ cup superfine granulated sugar, preferably Baker’s
3 jumbo eggs, room temperature
½ teaspoon almond extract
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
10-12 ounces fresh or frozen pitted dark, sweet cherries
½ cup sliced almonds
Preparation: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees with a rack in the center position. Grease your pan with a baking spray that contains flour and spread it evenly with a paper towel. Set the pan aside. If you’re using frozen cherries, thaw them and dry them well. If your cherries are fresh, wash them, pit them, halve them and dry them well.
Make the batter: Combine the flour, baking powder and salt in a bowl or 2-cup measure, whisk to blend and set aside. Cut the butter into small pieces, add them to a mixing bowl with the sugar and, if you like a sweet cake, increase the sugar by 1-2 tablespoons. Beat with an electric mixer until well combined. Add the eggs, one at a time, and beat after each addition until smooth and blended. Include the almond and vanilla extracts with the last egg. With the mixer on its lowest speed or by hand, gently stir in the flour mixture stopping as soon as no flour is visible and the batter is smooth. Don’t overmix.
Bake the cake: Scrape the batter into the prepared pan, smooth and level it. Use a paper towel to quickly redry the cherries (if they’re too wet, the texture of the cake will be soggy and dense, and the cake may fall while baking) and then scatter them in an irregular pattern over the top. Sprinkle on the sliced almonds. Bake until the top is golden and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 40-45 minutes in a springform pan, a little longer in a pie pan.
Cool and serve the cake: Remove the cake from the oven to a rack to cool. If the top puffed up while baking, gently press it down with the back of a spoon so it’s level while the cake is still warm and pliable. You can serve it about 20 minutes after it’s out of the oven, but it’s at its best and easier to cut if you cool it completely and refrigerate it, covered, up to one day. Cut it while it’s cold and, if desired, re-warm the slices in a microwave or a 325-degree oven until warm to the touch. While most prefer it served warm, some like it at room temperature or even cool. The choice is yours. Vanilla ice cream or sweetened whipped cream are excellent accompaniments.
The cake recipe is a variation of one published by Martha Stewart.
Vera Dawson is a high-elevation baking instructor and author of three high-altitude cookbooks (available at Garcia Street Books in Santa Fe). Contact her at veradawson1@gmail.com.