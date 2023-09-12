“Why,” my son asked the other day, “were we ever the kind of kids who didn’t like dumplings?”
It was a fair question. I’ve had an uphill battle getting my kids, 9 and 6, to embrace these delightfully hand-shaped, delicately flavored, ubiquitously appealing bites of bliss.
Even the most popular origin story behind Chinese dumplings, or jiaozi, has kid-friendly intrigue: During the Han Dynasty, a practitioner of traditional Chinese medicine named Zhang Zhongjian tried to cure citizens of his ancestral home who were suffering from frostbite on their ears by combining mutton, chile and medicinal herbs and wrapping it in dough. He folded the dumplings to resemble ears, boiled them and gave them out to the poor along with the broth.
Dumplings are, plain and simple, fun to eat — for kids and adults alike. They’re portable, snackable, dippable and, around here, filled with just about anything your heart desires. You can eat them as part of a larger spread or make an order of six or eight an affordable meal unto itself.
It’s taken several rounds of takeout to get my kids on Team Dumpling, but recently I thought I’d give it another shot — this time, with a little pageantry.
We made a special trip to Fun Noodle Bar, where my kids stood, transfixed, at the glass window through which you can watch as a chef expertly hand-pulls dough into a skein of noodles, which are then dropped into a bath of boiling water. We ordered noodle soup ($12.49 to $15.49), of course, but I also snuck in an order of pan-fried beef and cabbage potstickers ($8.49 for six) and an order of steamed veggie dumplings ($8.49 for five). Fun Noodle Bar also serves a range of noodle dishes, traditional Chinese entrées and has a special vegan-friendly section of its menu.
But this was merely our first stop on our dumpling tour. Next, we headed to Lotus Dumpling House, formerly known as the popular Chang’s Dumplings. The restaurant is under new management, but the menu is the same, with a mix of Chinese and Korean dishes.
The dumplings are the star, though, and we saw several families enjoying them both on a picnic table outside and at a few tables indoors. These are small but flavorful, served boiled, pan-fried and even frozen, in packs of eight or 15.
We chose the boiled signature dumplings with shrimp, pork, chives ($9.99 for eight) and the pan-fried lamb dumplings (also $9.99). I’ve had the vegetable and the beef chile varieties here before, too, and I especially like the lacy crisp cooked into the bottoms of the fried dumplings.
Finally, we stopped by Dumpling Cafe, the newest venture from the owners of Dumpling Tea and Sushi8 Hibachi & Sushi by the Plaza. I’ve long been a fan of the dumplings at Dumpling Tea, and the ones at the cafe as just as good. Pick them up alongside wonton or noodle soup, Korean bibimbap, pork and soup buns, chicken dishes, fried rice and more.
Here we ordered the classic pork cabbage steamed dumplings ($9.99 for six) and the pan-fried chicken and onion dumplings (also $9.99). These were the largest of the dumplings we tried, their robust fillings nearly bursting through the delicate wrapping. There’s a lot to be said about the accompanying sauces, too: one soy-based and one a spicy chile oil.
Once home with our tiny treasures, we sampled all six varieties, buffet style. Somewhere between chopstick-delivered mouthfuls, my kids transformed into dumpling devotees. And I’m looking forward to many more chances to fuel their newfound appreciation.