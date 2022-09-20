P1050944.JPG

Nothing says autumn like this apple-pecan galette.

 Courtesy Vera Dawson

Cinnamon, apple, nutmeg, ginger … how I love the flavors of fall. When the temperatures cool down, my oven heats up, and I bake my way through the season. This freeform pie (called a galette) is one of my favorite projects. With a tender, crisp crust and a sweet apple, pecan and caramel filling, it’s a delicious way to celebrate autumn.

Feel free to use your favorite pie dough recipe instead of the one below. If you make mine, the cubes of butter must be very cold, so freeze them if necessary. Handle the dough as little as possible; the more it’s worked, the tougher it gets. If you prepare the galette at sea level, the apple slices can be thicker but, at our elevation, limit their width to 1/8-inch or they won’t be fully cooked when the crust is done. For the same reason, avoid crisp, tart apples; select softer, sweeter ones instead. Though the crushed graham crackers are optional, I highly recommend their use. They absorb the juices the apples release while baking, which prevents the bottom crust from getting soggy.

Apple-Pecan Galette

Vera Dawson is a high-elevation baking instructor and author of three high-altitude cookbooks (available at Garcia Street Books in Santa Fe). Contact her at veradawson1@gmail.com.

