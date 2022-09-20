Cinnamon, apple, nutmeg, ginger … how I love the flavors of fall. When the temperatures cool down, my oven heats up, and I bake my way through the season. This freeform pie (called a galette) is one of my favorite projects. With a tender, crisp crust and a sweet apple, pecan and caramel filling, it’s a delicious way to celebrate autumn.
Feel free to use your favorite pie dough recipe instead of the one below. If you make mine, the cubes of butter must be very cold, so freeze them if necessary. Handle the dough as little as possible; the more it’s worked, the tougher it gets. If you prepare the galette at sea level, the apple slices can be thicker but, at our elevation, limit their width to 1/8-inch or they won’t be fully cooked when the crust is done. For the same reason, avoid crisp, tart apples; select softer, sweeter ones instead. Though the crushed graham crackers are optional, I highly recommend their use. They absorb the juices the apples release while baking, which prevents the bottom crust from getting soggy.
Apple-Pecan Galette
Recipe works at any elevation.
Make on a cookie sheet.
Makes 6-8 servings; total time: 2½ hours
For galette dough:
1½ cups unbleached all-purpose flour, spoon and level
8 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into 1-inch cubes, very cold
3-6 tablespoons ice water
For filling:
1/4 cup packed dark brown sugar
1 teaspoon apple pie spice or cinnamon
1½ tablespoons all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon apple brandy, dark rum, bourbon or apple juice
2-3 Fuji or Golden Delicious apples
3 tablespoons chopped toasted pecans
2 tablespoons caramel sauce
2-3 tablespoons crushed graham crackers, optional
For egg wash:
1 egg
1 teaspoon milk or water
Turbinado sugar
Make the dough for the crust (optional): Add the flour, sugar and salt to a food processor and pulse to blend well. Add the vanilla and cold cubes of butter, and pulse only until the cubes are broken up but still chunky. Add 3 tablespoons of ice water and pulse just until large, moist clumps form. If the mixture is too dry to hold together, add more water, a little at a time. Take care, too much water will make a tough crust. The mixture shouldn’t form a smooth, cohesive dough while in the food processor. Turn the dough out, gently knead it until it comes together, and shape it into a disk. Cover it with plastic wrap and chill until firm or store in refrigerator up to a day.
Make the filling: When you’re ready to bake, preheat the oven to 375 degrees with a rack in the center position. Combine the sugar, apple pie spice and flour in a large bowl and whisk to blend. Add the brandy and stir until the dry ingredients are uniformly moistened. Peel, core and slice the apples into 1/8-inch crescents (you should have about 2 to 2½ cups) and move them to the bowl with the sugar mixture. Stir/toss until all the apples are heavily coated and none of the sugar mixture remains in the bottom of the bowl. Set the bowl aside for 15 minutes so the apples can macerate and release some of their juices.
Roll the dough: While the filling rests, place the chilled dough disc in the middle of a sheet of parchment paper, cover it with another sheet of parchment or waxed paper, and roll it into a 12-inch circle; it need not be perfectly shaped. Remove the top sheet of paper and, if desired, trim the edges to make the circle more uniform. Gently lift the dough so it isn’t sticking to the parchment, but leave it centered on the paper. Move the dough circle, on the parchment paper, to your cookie sheet.
Assemble the galette: If you’re using the graham crackers to keep the bottom of the crust crisp, sprinkle them evenly in the middle of the dough circle, leaving a 2- to 3-inch border all around the edge. Arrange the sliced apples, but not their juices, on top of the crackers, and gently fold the edges of the dough up and over the filling, letting it form pleats as you do so. Press the top gently in place. Sprinkle the pecan pieces over the apples and drizzle the caramel sauce over the filling, avoiding the crust. If the caramel sauce is thick, warm it at low temperature for a few seconds in a microwave, so it pours easily. Whisk the egg and milk to combine and brush it over the crust (you won’t use it all), then sprinkle turbinado sugar over it.
Bake, cool, and store: Bake until the crust is golden, the apples are soft, and the filling is bubbling. Start checking at 25 minutes; it may take longer, depending on the type and number of apples and how thickly they are sliced. If the crust is done before the apples, tent the galette with aluminum foil while it finishes baking. Cool on a rack. Serve warm or room temperature. Store, covered, in the refrigerator.
Vera Dawson is a high-elevation baking instructor and author of three high-altitude cookbooks (available at Garcia Street Books in Santa Fe). Contact her at veradawson1@gmail.com.