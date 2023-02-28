When members of my family started feeling aches and sore throats coming on a few weeks ago, I knew it was time for a simple, flavorful vegetable soup. I already had onion, garlic, carrots, coriander, red chile, tomato paste and corn in the freezer. So I headed to the store to pick up the rest. I could have picked up veggies like spinach, cauliflower, mushrooms, potatoes or broccoli, but when I arrived at the store, I simply chose what looked good.
This is how versatile a simple soup like this is. I chose a big red bell pepper, two small zucchini, a beautiful crispy-looking head of celery (so we would have extra for snacking later in the week) and a bunch of dark-green Tuscan kale (also called lacinato kale). I thought about adding ginger, turmeric, lemon, beans, lentils, some small pasta shapes or even rice, but decided to keep things as simple as possible for my ailing family. This is the type of soup that can shift easily to a chicken soup with the addition of shredded cooked chicken. You could even make a nonvegetarian soup by using chicken broth, which will add a richer flavor. You can cut the vegetables whatever size you want, just keep in mind that this will affect how long it will take for the vegetables to become tender.
When I heated small batches of this over the course of a few nights, it was full of warmth and nourishment. Just what everyone needed. It’s especially good with crackers, warm bread or tortillas served on the side for dipping.
Simple Vegetable Soup
Makes: 3 quarts; total time: 2 hours
3 tablespoons butter or olive oil
1 large red onion, diced
3 large carrots, peeled and diced
2 large celery stalks, diced
1 red bell pepper, seeded & diced
4 large garlic cloves, minced
1 tablespoon mild red chile powder
2 teaspoons ground coriander
1 tablespoon tomato paste
8 cups vegetable or chicken broth
Salt and pepper, to taste
1 cup frozen fire-roasted corn
1-2 zucchini, depending on size, diced
1 bunch of Tuscan kale, torn into pieces
Preparation: In a large, heavy-bottomed soup pot over medium-high heat, add the butter. Once it’s melted and starting to bubble, add the onion, carrot, celery, bell pepper and garlic cloves. Let the vegetables sweat, stirring frequently for around 5 minutes. Add the red chile powder and coriander, stir and push the vegetables to one side. Add the tomato paste and let it cook for a few minutes until it begins to caramelize. Add the vegetable broth and bring the soup to a boil, reducing the heat to let it simmer for 15 minutes, until the vegetables are tender. Check seasoning and adjust as needed. Add the corn, zucchini and kale. Cook for another 5 minutes. Ladle into bowls and enjoy.
Marianne Sundquist is a chef, writer and co-founder of Stokli, an online general store. Email her at marianne@stokli.com.