After graduating from The French Culinary Institute in New York in 2002, my husband and I spent a few years in the Twin Cities, where I landed my first restaurant job after school. On the heels of a deep immersion into classical French technique, I wanted to continue learning and get back to my Italian roots, so I started searching for Italian restaurants in the area. It didn’t take long before I discovered one stood out from the pack — D’Amico Cucina in downtown Minneapolis. By some stroke of luck, chef John Occhiato hired me to work the

garde-manger station, and over the next few years I learned methods and techniques that have never left.

After we moved to Chicago, each new kitchen I worked in revealed just how lucky I was to have D’Amico as my first kitchen, with a kind and passionate team that helped me navigate the steep learning curve of my first cooking job. In school, we spent hours practicing tournée cuts on vegetables with our paring knives, a technique I have rarely, if ever, used since. But it taught my hands, my fingers to be comfortable maneuvering around the blade of a knife. I also learned that attention to technique is how a great idea comes to life with equally great execution.

Marianne Sundquist is a chef, writer and co-founder of Stokli, an online shop that celebrates nourishing goods from the high desert (stokli.com). Find her on Instagram @marianne__sundquist and email her at marianne@stokli.com.

