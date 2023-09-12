After graduating from The French Culinary Institute in New York in 2002, my husband and I spent a few years in the Twin Cities, where I landed my first restaurant job after school. On the heels of a deep immersion into classical French technique, I wanted to continue learning and get back to my Italian roots, so I started searching for Italian restaurants in the area. It didn’t take long before I discovered one stood out from the pack — D’Amico Cucina in downtown Minneapolis. By some stroke of luck, chef John Occhiato hired me to work the
garde-manger station, and over the next few years I learned methods and techniques that have never left.
After we moved to Chicago, each new kitchen I worked in revealed just how lucky I was to have D’Amico as my first kitchen, with a kind and passionate team that helped me navigate the steep learning curve of my first cooking job. In school, we spent hours practicing tournée cuts on vegetables with our paring knives, a technique I have rarely, if ever, used since. But it taught my hands, my fingers to be comfortable maneuvering around the blade of a knife. I also learned that attention to technique is how a great idea comes to life with equally great execution.
In the kitchen at D’Amico, each new recipe I learned felt like a treasure being uncovered. I remember writing recipes in a small notebook I would keep in my pocket (before smartphones). I also remember the day I accidentally spilled olive oil over the notebook, and all the recipes I had been collecting for the better part of three years vanished before my eyes. At the time, this loss was devastating. I was such a new cook that everything I learned felt new, slightly uncomfortable and intimidating. I remember how even inanimate objects intimidated me, like a large wheel of Parmesan, the slicer when I was tasked to slice prosciutto or the way I would silently panic when chef asked me to bring him three nine-pans, a perforated half hotel and two third-pans.
Thank goodness that eventually cooking methods (and names for equipment) become like riding a bike and that certain flavor combinations are unforgettable. If I’m honest, most of my favorite flavor combinations I learned in this single kitchen, including the bright and luscious charred tomato vinaigrette. I wish I could remember the exact recipe I learned all those years ago, but I certainly remember the flavor it brings about and the way this vinaigrette tastes surprising yet perfectly sensible on almost any leafy green or grilled vegetable.
Charred tomato vinaigrette
Makes: 2 cups; total time: 30 minutes
6 Roma tomatoes, cored and sliced in half lengthwise
½ yellow onion, thinly sliced
3 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
⅓ cup Champagne or red wine vinegar
1 tablespoon honey
Pinch of red chile flakes, to taste
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste
⅓ cup extra-virgin olive oil
Preparation: Heat a heavy-bottomed pot over medium-high heat for 5 minutes. Place tomatoes, cut side down, in a single layer on the bottom of the pot. Let the tomatoes sit and char, without moving, for 15 minutes. Turn the heat to low and add the sliced onions and garlic. Carefully (because hot steam will waft out from the tomatoes) using a heatproof spoon, break up the tomatoes and stir them together with the onions and garlic. Add the vinegar, honey with a pinch of red chile flakes, salt and pepper, letting the mixture simmer for around 10 minutes and scraping all the charred goodness from the bottom of the pot.
Turn off the heat, and let this cool for a few minutes before transferring to a blender with the oil and blending until almost smooth. Let cool before storing in the fridge for up to a week.
Marianne Sundquist is a chef, writer and co-founder of Stokli, an online shop that celebrates nourishing goods from the high desert (stokli.com). Find her on Instagram @marianne__sundquist and email her at marianne@stokli.com.