We last checked in on Uncle DT’s Smokehouse on Rufina Street about five months into the pandemic, when David “Uncle DT” Thom’s delicious to-go barbecue — complete with contactless pickup — made for the perfect COVID-era meal.
“During the pandemic, I was pretty much a one-man show,” Thom told me recently. He’d only been offering dine-in service for about a month when March 2020 arrived and threw the restaurant business into chaos. But his takeout offerings, including hot meals and fully cooked meats that are vacuum-sealed for reheating at home in a water bath, helped him build a loyal following.
DT’s has continued to blossom since those early pandemic days: Now you’ll find in-person dining in addition to the takeout options, as well as live music, beer and wine — and a birthday on the horizon.
The tiny spot on Rufina Street is certainly hopping. Thom is a bluegrass musician himself, who fell in love with barbecue during a trip to Texas to play at South by Southwest. He’s been bringing in popular local musician Rich Rajacich the first Thursday of every month to play for a packed house. (There’s a special live music menu on those nights to complement the regular one.) Legendary musician Bill Hearne also performs at DT’s and will be back in March.
Uncle DT’s specializes in authentic barbecue, including pulled pork, chicken, brisket and ribs. There’s also tofu, sustainable and locally farmed tilapia, Scottish salmon, specials, desserts and a range of sides.
Last week, I ordered two barbecue plates to take home, complete with fall-apart ribs, moist and flavorful pulled pork, smoky beans, creamy slaw and potato salad, and buns. But I’m already making plans to order the barbecue bowl featuring pork belly burnt ends and housemade mac and cheese. “If you ever have those two things together,” Thom said with a laugh, “you can pretty much die happy.”
The restaurant will celebrate its three-year anniversary with an open-house celebration from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 — and Thom’s own bluegrass band, High Desert Rangers, will be providing the music. Come for the music, grab a drink — but don’t miss the barbecue. It’s something special.
Uncle DT’s Smokehouse (3134 Rufina St., Santa Fe) is open for lunch and dinner Tuesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Call or text 707-337-5641 or order online at uncledt.com.
Cups with pups
Whenever Santa Fe’s Natalie Bovis, The Liquid Muse, has something new in the works, I pay attention. The cocktail expert, published author and drink-and-dining ambassador has a new book hitting shelves mid-January: Drinking With My Dog: The Canine Lovers’ Cocktail Book ($22 in hardback).
The delightful book — drenched in beautifully enchanting illustrations by Rae Ritchie — was a way for Bovis to bring a passion for animal advocacy deeper into her work.
“Over the years, I have donated to the Santa Fe animal shelter through my annual cocktail festival here as well as volunteered and raised funds for animal rescue groups in various cities,” she said. With the new book, she plans to donate to a shelter or rescue group in each city she visits for book signings.
The book’s cocktail recipes, including twists on beloved classics, are appealing enough. But Bovis matches each one with a pup-related story, whether it’s a spirited retelling of the history of the greyhound breed, an homage to the iconic Chihuahua in Legally Blond, a spotlight on Queen Elizabeth II’s beloved corgis or a personal tale of rescuing a puppy in Mexico. There are holiday-related drinks, tips and trivia, and advice on creating a signature cocktail in honor of the special dog in your life. As soon as I’m done reading, I’ll be working up a twist on the classic Boston cocktail to toast my little Boston terrier, Alma.
The dining witching hour
A few weeks ago, I took my son to The Lensic to see a matinee performance of The Nutcracker. During intermission, the couple next to us were busy trying to find nearby restaurant options that would be open post-show for a dinner-type meal before 4 p.m. Some popular places, it seems, close early; others don’t open for dinner until 4 or 5.
I jumped in, and together we settled on the Coyote Cantina down the street, which opens daily at 11:30 a.m. But after I told the man I wrote a local dining column, he asked me to feature a few more post-matinee options in town. Turns out, it depends on what type of dining you’re looking for, so here are three very different kinds of options:
La Boca (72 W. Marcy St.) is open for indoor and patio dining from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, plus you can check out the new La Boca Bodega next door and take home a few provisions.
You can go big at Rio Chama Steakhouse (414 Old Santa Fe Trail), which is open from 3 to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 3 to 9 p.m. Sunday. There’s also a more casual happy hour menu with food and drink specials served from 3 to 5 p.m. weekdays.
This slower time of year, tourism wise, is a great one to cross a classic off your bucket list or work in a visit if it’s been a while. Stroll to the historic Plaza Cafe Downtown (54 Lincoln Ave.), open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, for a burger, New Mexican classics or breakfast served all day.
Got your own question or column idea for me? Send it to sidedish@sfnewmexican.com.