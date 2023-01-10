We last checked in on Uncle DT’s Smokehouse on Rufina Street about five months into the pandemic, when David “Uncle DT” Thom’s delicious to-go barbecue — complete with contactless pickup — made for the perfect COVID-era meal.

“During the pandemic, I was pretty much a one-man show,” Thom told me recently. He’d only been offering dine-in service for about a month when March 2020 arrived and threw the restaurant business into chaos. But his takeout offerings, including hot meals and fully cooked meats that are vacuum-sealed for reheating at home in a water bath, helped him build a loyal following.

DT’s has continued to blossom since those early pandemic days: Now you’ll find in-person dining in addition to the takeout options, as well as live music, beer and wine — and a birthday on the horizon.

