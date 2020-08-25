David “Uncle DT” Thom may have launched the perfect pandemic restaurant — completely by coincidence.
Uncle DT’s Smokehouse on Rufina Street serves up hot meals of drool-worthy barbecue classics and boil-in-bag meats, all placed in a sanitized cooler out front for you to pick up completely contact-free. In a time when many restaurants are scrambling to up their takeout game or offer partly prepared dishes that customers can finish and serve at home, Uncle DT’s was ahead of the curve from the get-go.
A bluegrass musician who fell in love with the magic of barbecue during a trip to Texas to play at South by Southwest, Thom began perfecting his culinary craft in California before moving here about 31/2 years ago.
His wife wasn’t much for smoked meat, so he started experimenting with reheating techniques, including sous vide, or vacuum-sealing food in a bag and then cooking it in a water bath.
“It was really a way to satisfy my craving to make good BBQ,” Thom said.
After a stint selling just the packaged smoked meats to a growing group of faithful customers, he began renting space on Rufina, eventually operating out of M.A.M.A’s World Take-Out. After the owner of M.A.M.A.’s died, Thom ended up signing the lease for the property and put up his “open” sign Jan. 15 for the fully realized Uncle DT’s Smokehouse — “about the softest open you can have,” he said.
Thom had cooking experience but needed time to start learning the ins and outs of running a business. He’d only been offering dine-in service for about a month when the pandemic reached New Mexico in March. But because he was listed with delivery services like DoorDash and Grubhub, his fledgling business received a surprise boost from Santa Feans turning to the web to find restaurant delivery options in the early days of the virus.
Thom’s food is right for any time you’re hankering for authentic, smoky barbecue and innovative twists on classic sides, but it seems especially suited for the current moment. The process of sealing and heating the boil-in-bag smoked meats makes it pristine — “It’s basically the safest food in town,” he said. The contactless pickup came from necessity: Because Thom is often the only person inside, it’s easiest to place the food securely outside for customers to grab at a prearranged time.
Plus, barbecue just travels well. The tender, robustly seasoned brisket I picked up on a Saturday near lunchtime was still warm half an hour later, as was the standout sweet and spicy, green chile-infused cornbread. The Asian-inspired slaw and a Napa potato salad with edamame and crisp scallions remained cool and refreshing. Plates, which typically feature the slaw, cowboy beans and chips along with your choice of brisket, pulled pork, pork spare ribs, smoked chicken or turkey leg, range from $13.99 to $18.99. There are also sandwiches and bowls, a heartily seasoned tofu that draws rave reviews, and dessert, including a decadent-sounding bourbon pecan pie and a popular gluten-free peanut butter cookie.
Later that evening, we tried a boil-in-bag package of pulled pork ($13.99) — these packages of brisket, beef ribs, pulled pork, spare or baby back ribs, and smoked chicken and turkey — are sold cold and vacuum-sealed by the pound. There’s a more detailed reheating guide online, but the general rule of thumb is to pop your bag into simmering water for about 15 minutes, then open and serve. (You can heat right away like we did, or keep a package in your freezer for up to two years.)
We piled the pork — juicy and flavorful — high on store-bought buns and ate it alongside tater tots and a salad of mozzarella and local cherry tomatoes and basil. But you can buy Uncle DT’s sides in individual or family-sized portions to accompany your meat to make things even simpler.
It’s too soon to know whether the coronavirus will change the way Americans dine out forever. But places such as Uncle DT’s sit at a much-needed juncture of practicality and nostalgia: hearty, well-prepared food that’s safe and easy to get — and also brings comforting reminders of family gatherings and music festivals and all the fun times we still have ahead of us in the years to come.
Uncle DT’s Smokehouse (3134 Rufina St.) is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday for contactless pickup and delivery. Call or text 707-337-5641 or order online at uncledt.com.
SMALL BITES
u Community-favorite Jambo Cafe is now taking online orders at its Cerrillos Road location in the College Plaza Shopping Center. Visit jambocafe.net.
u Al fresco dining is springing up all over! Look for new patio options at Chocolate Maven Bakery & Cafe (821 W. San Mateo Road), Café Castro (2811 Cerrillos Road) and Café Grazie (3530 Zafarano Drive, Suite C3). Where else have you spotted freshly added outdoor dining? Email us at sidedish@sfnewmexican.com.
u If you’re looking to make memories at home, look no further than the Isolation (Don’t) Panic Packs from The S’more Pit: four-packs of ready-to-cook gourmet s’mores in classic, coffee, lavender lemon and rose cardamom varieties ($15 per pack). (Just remember to follow local fire safety guidance if you’re building an outdoor fire, please!) Order online at thesmorepit.com.
