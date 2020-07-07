Eating with the natural rhythm of the seasons brings about all kinds of good things — better flavor, more nutrients, cost savings, increased variety — and the reduced demand for out-of-season produce helps the local farming community and economy. And as a mom, perhaps my favorite reason of all is that it just makes cooking easy.
When summer rolls around, my cooking style changes. In the fall and winter, my favorite place to be is in the kitchen sipping on tea, making big pots of hearty soups, stews and curries. In the summer heat, all that goes out the window, and the goal becomes making food that is light, refreshing, full of summer flavor and that doesn’t take tons of time. To that end, I wanted to share two quick and easy summer staples: quick pickled onions and summer butter.
The quick pickled onions are so versatile for this time of year and can be used to add a bright pop of flavor to burgers, brats, tacos, grilled meat, potatoes, eggs, rice, quinoa, polenta, salads, etc. This isn’t a fermentation pickle that utilizes salt, water and time to bring about the natural fermentation process. Instead, this is a quick pickle recipe that uses vinegar to bring about the tart pickled flavor, and it happens almost instantly. Every leftover drop of the pickling liquid can (and should) be used to make vinaigrettes for salads, drizzled on grilled veggies or spooned onto rice.
Easy and beautiful, summer butter is perfection when served with slices of fresh bread, radish and cucumbers. And if you happen to have some left over, it’s pretty amazing tossed in some freshly cooked pasta.
Quick pickled onions
1 large red onion, thinly sliced
2 jalapeño peppers, seeded and thinly sliced
4 large garlic cloves, thinly sliced
¾ cup red wine vinegar
½ cup water
½ cup maple syrup
1 teaspoon salt
Put onion, jalapeños and garlic slices in a heatproof glass jar. Bring red wine vinegar, water, maple syrup and salt to a boil. Pour this mixture over onion and peppers. Let cool to room temperature, then refrigerate until ready to use. Can be stored in the fridge for up to two weeks.
Summer Butter
½ cup grass-fed unsalted butter, room temperature
¼ cup pickled piquillo peppers, finely diced
¼ cup finely grated parmesan
¼ cup fresh herbs (like chives, thyme, tarragon, parsley, lavender, even fennel fronds)
sea salt and black pepper
red pepper flakes
Smear butter on a cake pedestal or wooden board into whatever shape feels appropriate. Sprinkle peppers, parmesan and herbs over the top. Crack sea salt and black pepper over the butter. Finish with a light sprinkle of red pepper flakes. Scrape leftovers into a bowl and store in the fridge to be used later.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.