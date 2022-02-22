It seems like every time I open the fridge, there is something at risk of being forgotten. Maybe it’s a nub of cheese or some leftover green onions from taco night. Usually once a week, I go rummaging around the fridge for foods like this, and they get used up by adding them to a soup or salad.
Nuts and seeds last a long time in the fridge, but recently I discovered a number of containers of seeds were approaching empty and realized this would be the perfect time to make a batch of crispy seed crackers. These crackers are so crispy, delicious and versatile, they can be used for sweet and savory pairings without missing a beat. I love to spread peanut or almond butter on them for a protein-filled snack, but they are also wonderful with cheese, olives and cured meats.
This recipe calls for adding dried rosemary because it goes well with sweet and savory pairings, but the possibilities are endless! If you know you want them to be more savory, you could add other dried herbs and spices like chile powder, garlic powder, coriander, black pepper or a blend like herbs de Provence. If you want to pair this with a creamy cheese, you could go in a sweeter direction by adding spices such as dried ginger, cinnamon, cardamom or nutmeg.
They are naturally vegan and gluten free, but they don’t taste like they have been placed in any restriction category. They are nutty, crispy and my idea of snack heaven.
Crispy Seed Crackers
Makes: 4-6 servings; total time: 1 hour
½ cup shelled sunflower seeds
½ cup shelled pumpkin seeds
2 tablespoons corn flour
2 tablespoons ground flax seeds
1 tablespoon chia seeds
2 teaspoons dried rosemary
½ teaspoon sea salt
1 cup boiling water
Crack of sea salt
Preparation: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and line a large baking sheet with a Silpat or parchment paper.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, corn flour, flax seeds, chia seeds, rosemary and sea salt. Stir in the boiling water, cover with a clean kitchen towel and let rest for a half hour, so the seed mixture has a chance to absorb the water.
Using a rubber spatula, transfer the cracker dough to your prepared baking sheet and spread into a thin layer. Take your time and spread into a thin, even layer. Crack a bit of sea salt over the top of the big cracker and bake for 25-30 minutes, or until it is golden brown and the edges have started to lift slightly around the perimeter of the cracker. Let cool completely and break into pieces. Store at room temperature in an airtight container.
