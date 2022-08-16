Across the region, kids are sliding on new backpacks filled with school supplies and heading off to school. That makes it the perfect time to talk about easy, delightful pick-me-ups to help sweeten the transition from summer into fall.
For me, that means ice cream — and not just for the kids.
Santa Fe has a bounty of places to grab frozen treats, including gelato, shakes, paletas and shaved ice. I decided to sample that bounty recently by popping in at the new Railyard location of beloved La Lecheria, the back-in-a-new-spot rolled ice cream truck Freezie Fresh and a whimsical new soft-serve spot called Pink Pony. Between flavors, presentation and toppings, my visits reminded me that dessert options in this town are anything but vanilla.
La Lecheria got its start on Lena Street, then moved to a just-right nook on Marcy Street (downstairs from the delightful Remix Audio Bar and coffee shop). In May, it opened a second spot at the Railyard — a bright, airy indoor location with a long serving counter and plenty of stools and tables to sit with your scoop.
The shop serves the classics, like chocolate sea salt, vanilla bean and the ever-popular green chile. There’s also a selection of nondairy sorbets and a rotating menu of seasonal offerings. That last category is what makes me a regular La Lecheria customer: The inventive flavors come and go, often in line with the seasons, and you don’t want to miss something extraordinary. (Happily, you’re welcome to taste a tiny spoonful of any flavor before you commit.)
On our visit, the seasonal flavors on offer were guajillo cinnamon, miso brown sugar, matcha, and Earl Grey. I tried a scoop of the miso brown sugar ($4), which melded the two main flavors into a light but complex caramel-like flavor. My kids went for scoops of sorbet: one coconut, one raspberry white peach. We took them outside to eat as we watched as the colorful Sky Railway train slowly departed just across the street.
Freezie Fresh, the adorably retro mint-green truck previously located near Big Five Sporting Goods on Cerrillos Road, recently reopened after a break in a new location farther down the road next to art supply shop Artisan. The truck still serves eye-catching Thai-style ice cream that’s flattened on a frozen pan and scraped into delicate rosettes.
Cups are $4 to $8 depending on size; know that if you order two flavors, they come mixed together. I had the salted caramel with red chile blended with the dulce de leche rum ($6), and the slow-burn heat combined with the caramel sweetness did not disappoint. There are traditional and seasonal flavors (including roasted apricot on my visit); on my next visit, if they’re available, I’ll try the Thai tea or the honey lavender.
My final stop took me to El Rey Court hotel, where the new Pink Pony truck has frequently been serving up sky-high swirls of soft serve. (They also pop up at Tumbleroot and other places; follow their Instagram account for weekly hours and locations.)
Start by choosing your traditional soft-serve flavor: chocolate, vanilla or twist (made with New Mexico’s own Rasband Dairy milk). You can get it in a cup ($4.50 base price), but I recommend the delicious, nostalgic waffle cone for $1 more.
Then it’s time to add toppings (50 cents to $1.25 each, though rainbow sprinkles are free), and here’s where things get fun. Pink Pony has a host of elevated takes on ice cream bar toppings, not limited to amarena cherries, Maldon sea salt, olive oil, candied local pecans and roasted hazelnuts, blue electric dust and prickly pear chocolate drizzle. If you can’t choose a combination, ask for a recommendation or opt for one of the four sundae cups ($7), which come topped with a preselected set of toppings that complement one another.
My towering swirl cone came topped with peanut butter sauce, honeycomb brittle and pistachio, totaling just under 10 bucks for an indulgent but more-than-memorable summertime treat. The honied nuttiness played off the chocolate and vanilla soft serve perfectly, each bite filled with new textures and flavor pairings.
At all three stops, I saw bright-eyed children eagerly lined up for cups and cones — but plenty of grown-ups, too. It’s a little bit of magic, isn’t it: how something so simple can be served in so many ways, each of them bringing out the kid in all of us.