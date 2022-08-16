Across the region, kids are sliding on new backpacks filled with school supplies and heading off to school. That makes it the perfect time to talk about easy, delightful pick-me-ups to help sweeten the transition from summer into fall.

For me, that means ice cream — and not just for the kids.

Santa Fe has a bounty of places to grab frozen treats, including gelato, shakes, paletas and shaved ice. I decided to sample that bounty recently by popping in at the new Railyard location of beloved La Lecheria, the back-in-a-new-spot rolled ice cream truck Freezie Fresh and a whimsical new soft-serve spot called Pink Pony. Between flavors, presentation and toppings, my visits reminded me that dessert options in this town are anything but vanilla.

