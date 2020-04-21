These past weeks of upheaval and uncertainty have been overwhelming. In the darkness I have seen a light too. Actually, it’s the greatest light I have seen in my lifetime.
Our community is helping each other. It’s not perfect, but what great endeavor is? This week I’m finding comfort in many things. Spring is here. The neighbor’s apricot tree is still ripe with blooms, and for the first time in years, the little plum tree in my yard has bright, white flowers. People who normally do other things in “regular life” are throwing their energy into finding new solutions to help those in need — people with sewing machines are making masks, distilleries are making hand sanitizer, restaurants are funneling their resources to feed first responders, teachers are teaching virtually with dedication and patience, and our city and state officials are working to keep us safe, not to mention our social service workers and first responders.
In the midst of helping one another, it can be easy to forget to take care of ourselves. Here are three of my favorite recipes for health and nourishment. These recipes are as nourishing as they are simple to make.
Kitchari
Kitchari is the traditional cleansing food of Ayurveda. The word “kitchari” means “mixture” and refers to two grains, usually basmati rice and dal (aka split peas, lentils or beans). References to kitchari go back thousands of years and experts believe it is one of the easiest solid foods to digest. It is anti-inflammatory, de-ages cells and detoxifies the body. In this version, I add carrots and peas as the vegetables, but you can really add any vegetable you have. The only thing to keep in mind is to cut any vegetable you use into relatively small pieces so that it will cook in a similar time frame as the split lentils and rice, around 30 minutes. For any green vegetables that cook quickly, you can add them in the last five minutes of cooking. This is one of those dishes that can be eaten for breakfast, lunch or dinner. If you have rice and some kind of split dal in your pantry, you have this meal available to you at any time.
½ cup split red lentils, rinsed thoroughly
½ cup basmati rice, rinsed thoroughly
1 tablespoon avocado oil
2-inch piece of ginger, peeled and finely chopped
1 teaspoon cumin seeds
1 teaspoon ground turmeric
1 teaspoon ground coriander or crushed whole seeds
2 large carrots, peeled and cut into a small dice, or other vegetables of your choosing
4 cups water
pinch of sea salt and black pepper
1 cup green peas
Preparation: Carefully pick through rice and dal to remove any stones. In a fine mesh strainer wash rice and dal for around a minute under water. Reserve.
In a large heavy bottomed, dry pot over medium heat, add the oil.
After a minute, add the ginger, cumin, turmeric and coriander. Let cook for a couple of minutes, stirring occasionally.
Add the lentils, rice, carrots and water. Add a pinch of sea salt and black pepper.
Cover and when the kitchari comes to a boil, reduce the heat to low and simmer for 30 minutes.
Add peas and cook five minutes more. Spoon into bowls and enjoy.
Warm Green Smoothie
A woman shared this recipe with a friend, and then last year that friend shared this recipe with me. I’m convinced this game of telephone results in some of the best recipes on the planet. I’m not sure if I remembered it exactly, but this is the version that brings us comfort and healing regularly. Because of the lime and sea salt, I like to think of this smoothie as the health-savvy cousin of Ms. Margarita. If you don’t have a lime, you could substitute with lemon or even a splash of apple cider vinegar. Bone broth is rich in minerals, nutrients, vitamins, amino acids and essential fatty acids, but if you can’t find bone broth, you can always use another type of broth.
8 ounces bone or other broth
½ lime, juiced
1 cup spinach or arugula
1 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil, ghee or butter
pinch of sea salt
Preparation: Bring broth to a simmer.
While heating broth, add lime juice, spinach, extra virgin olive oil (if using) and pinch of sea salt to a blender.
Pour in broth, secure lid tightly and blend thoroughly.
Serve in a mug and enjoy warm.
Jamu
An ancient Indonesian herbal health tonic with countless variations, it’s thought to date to the eighth century, originating from the Mataram Kingdom of Central Java. It is known in the Indonesian culture to be a health and beauty tonic. The holistic notion stems from the idea that if disease comes from nature, so does the cure. This is the most basic variation that I make at home, but you can also add ingredients such as tamarind, cinnamon, cardamom, clove or chile. If you want to drink this as more of a tonic-
style shot, you can skip adding the six cups of cold water. (Ingredient tip: Fresh turmeric can be found at grocers such as La Montañita Co-op and Whole Foods near the ginger in the produce section.)
3-5 pieces of fresh turmeric, peeled
3-5 pieces of fresh ginger, peeled
2 cup warm water
1 lemon, zest and juice
¼ cup raw honey
6 cup cold water
Preparation: In a blender, combine the turmeric, ginger, warm water, lemon zest and juice and raw honey. Strain through a fine mesh strainer into a large pitcher. Add cold water and refrigerate. To serve, warm up or enjoy cold.
