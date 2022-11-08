A couple of weekends ago, a fellow mom and I were chatting at a kids’ birthday party at Fort Marcy park when we discovered a mutual lost love: Todos Santos, that tiny, gorgeous jewel box of a candy shop that operated in Sena Plaza downtown until about a year ago.

“Oh, I miss it so much!” my friend said. We commiserated over the loss — another pandemic casualty — as our children raced around the playground sometime between the birthday girl’s cupcakes and gift-opening.

For both of us, we learned, Todos Santos wasn’t just a chocolate shop. It was a hidden gem, a tucked-away place whose unassuming location in the back of La Casa Sena’s courtyard made it all the more special.

