A couple of weekends ago, a fellow mom and I were chatting at a kids’ birthday party at Fort Marcy park when we discovered a mutual lost love: Todos Santos, that tiny, gorgeous jewel box of a candy shop that operated in Sena Plaza downtown until about a year ago.
“Oh, I miss it so much!” my friend said. We commiserated over the loss — another pandemic casualty — as our children raced around the playground sometime between the birthday girl’s cupcakes and gift-opening.
For both of us, we learned, Todos Santos wasn’t just a chocolate shop. It was a hidden gem, a tucked-away place whose unassuming location in the back of La Casa Sena’s courtyard made it all the more special.
Five years ago this month, my husband and I moved our young family to Santa Fe for a job, knowing very few people and very little about the place we’d be living beyond the magnetic pull that draws so many people here.
When I happened upon Todos Santos one day a few months after I arrived, it felt like something unlocking inside me. A discovery, a connection. I started to realize that part of the magic of Santa Fe and its small footprint and its rambling architecture, full of corners and annexes and deep history, lies in its ability to reinvent, to surprise and delight. To miracle up something that feels like home.
Recently, I visited a few tucked-away places that might easily become someone’s new special find, the kind of spot they might connect with on a regular basis.
Tourists might likely enter the Paso de Luz shopping mall from its Plaza-facing entrance on San Francisco. But one floor down, opposite the Water Street entrance, lies the door to a mac and cheese nirvana that locals know from its former incarnation, Macalicious.
Theo Gio closed Macalicious at the start of the pandemic and opened the new spot in July with an expanded menu that includes a mouth-watering lineup of grilled cheese sandwiches. We, however, came for mac and cheese, and we were not disappointed.
Our takeout dishes — four cheese for the kids to split, mushroom and truffle for me, and the Dream Catcher for my husband, all $9 to $10 — were still baking when I arrived. I chatted with Gio, who sang the praises of mac and cheese, including a promise that it’s even better reheated the next day. (Spoiler: It was.) The small but heavy aluminum pans were piping hot and stayed that way for more than an hour.
What can I say? It’s the perfect mac and cheese — hot, gooey, flavorful, the ultimate comfort food. We had plenty for dinner, with leftovers the next night. The Dream Catcher, in particular, was an autumnal revelation, with sweet potato, maple and bacon with cheddar and jack cheese. (Gio said he’s already taking pre-orders of all varieties for big-batch Thanksgiving sides.)
Dishes here are customizable, so you could, for instance, skip the baby peas in the carbonara mac and cheese. But after our experience, I have a feeling I’ll be back to explore the menu exactly as it’s listed, working my way up to the decadent lobster mac, with lobster tail, mozzarella and Parmesan. Can’t decide from among the dozen-plus varieties? Try the sampler, with your choice of three smaller portions for $18.
My next stop took me to BODY, the recently remodeled self-care space next to Claufoutis that offers spa services, yoga classes and boutique clothing. Tucked in the far back of the retail area is the newly opened Tajine, a tiny Moroccan-inspired eatery with an all-vegetarian menu that prioritizes organic, local and artisanal ingredients.
High-ceilinged and chic, the space has about a dozen seats with a communal feel and a full view of the counter, where employees took orders and concocted smoothies, juice, coffee and tea drinks. There are several savory dishes on the menu (along with a few sweets), including the tajine itself ($15-$25), a traditional stew named for the distinctive conical earthenware pot in which it’s cooked.
We kept it simple with a takeout order of the mezze platter for two ($27). Thoughtfully packaged, it came with an assortment of dips, spreads and salads: za’alook, a mix of roasted eggplant, tomato, bell peppers, garlic and olive oil; a diced salad of tomato, cucumber, onion, herbs and vinaigrette; sprouted hummus; air-fried falafel; beldi cheese, a sweet whipped mix of ricotta, feta, honey, bee pollen and pumpkin seeds; and pita wedges for dipping.
Tajine’s space has the kind of effortlessly sophisticated feel that’s right at home in its space at the back of BODY. It’s just secluded enough to feel like you’ve been transported somewhere far from Cordova Road.
Back on Water Street, I had one more spot to discover. I ducked into the large El Centro building for the first time ever, not knowing what to expect or where to find it, wandering down a winding hallway past galleries and luxury shopping. At the end on the left, there it was: El Barrio, a recently opened coffee shop from Neema Sadeghi, who previously ran one of my favorite restaurants in town, Milad Persian Bistro.
The lovely, colorful space is heavily influenced by Mexican folk art, with games and books and even an upright piano that invite you to stay a while. The coffee comes from Unity Sourcing & Roasting based in Los Angeles, and Sadeghi suggested I try a latte ($4 for 12 ounces), which was strikingly pleasant and smooth. There are also tea drinks, a smoothie of the day and a thoughtful selection of bottled beverages.
El Barrio serves breakfast burritos and bagel sandwiches (with bagels from local favorite BoulTawn’s), soup and salad. There’s also an inventive lineup of paninis ($10-$15), and I ordered the recommended Barcelona, with an unlikely combination of tuna salad, pickled jalapeño and provolone, which they made fresh to order. Halfway through the sandwich and halfway back to my car, I already knew I’d be back to try another of these large, filling and deliciously complex sandwiches. (The next day, in fact, I picked up the equally satisfying Sorbonne, a very French medley of ham, green apple, honey mustard, brie and arugula.)
When I mentioned I’d had fun wandering the winding corridor of El Centro for the first time on the way to the coffee shop in back, Sadeghi grinned — and asked if I’d seen the patio. Turns out, this quintessentially Santa Fe spot had one more trick up its sleeve.
The back door opened onto the prettiest of long brick patios, with tables and umbrellas and space for a taco cart that’s in the works. (Sadeghi also offers private cooking and recently took special orders via El Barrio’s social media for a popular dish from his Milad days.)
Any guesses where the patio spills out? Onto Shelby Street, right across from Sazón. It’s a quiet spot perfect for lingering that feels miles away from the bustle of the Plaza.
Back entrances, corridors and second floors, hidden gems — all of it means that even for longtime locals, Santa Fe still has the ability to surprise. Five years after we moved here, I know more people. My kids get invited to birthday parties. I feel a connection to this town. But I’ll never feel like I’m done exploring — and that’s part of the charm.
