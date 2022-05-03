Sometimes you crave the classics. And when those kinds of gotta-have-it-now cravings hit, our city teems with options that make scoring your version of comfort food as easy as a phone call or a pit stop and a few minutes’ wait.
There’s our blessed abundance of food stands and carts, of course, and a sprinkling of well-loved locally owned drive-thrus, but during the pandemic, many of our restaurants also perfected the art of the takeout meal.
I recently chose a trio of crave-worthy classics — pizza, hot dogs and grilled chicken — and stopped in at a place that specializes in whipping up each of them at blazing speeds.
It’s not instant gratification, but it’s the next closest thing — and it’s more than worth the (teensy tiny) wait.
There are a surprising number of quick pizza options in Santa Fe, but Santa Fe Pizza Gallery, which opened in February, is one of the newest. It occupies a premium space in the Victorian house next to the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum, and the menu is perfectly designed for hungry tourists strolling the area.
There’s rare free parking in the back if you want to pick up one or a few of their individually sized pizzas, and a beautiful spot in the front for people-watching if you eat it there. The business promises pizzas served in just two minutes, and the best time to eat one of these simple, thin-crust pizzas is the moment it arrives.
Let me clarify: The approach is simple, but the offerings are anything but. You can choose dough, cauliflower or broccoli and cheddar as your base ($17.95-$18.95 for a 10-inch) and then pick from housemade marinara, Alfredo, pesto, barbecue or Santa Fe sauces, and mozzarella, feta or a cheddar blend. Top that with an assortment of meats ($1 each) or vegetables (75 cents). There’s also build-your-own pasta, ciabatta sandwiches and salads, as well as drinks and desserts. Next time, I’ll try the shop’s specialty Flat Earth Juice, which comes in detox and immunity varieties.
If you’re craving hot dogs, the Brochachos’ cart in The Candyman Strings & Things parking lot has you covered — so long as the cart’s umbrella can keep them covered in Santa Fe’s merciless spring wind gusts. Brochachos’ sometimes closes due to the weather, so be sure to check out its Facebook page before you make a trip out … or just look for an umbrella peeking out from the lot as you drive down St. Michael’s.
When they’re open, you’re in luck. Dive in immediately to these massive quarter-pound all-beef dogs, served in a variety of ways. Toppings include spicy mustard, onion, hot chili, sauerkraut, cream cheese, jalapeños, chipotle fried onions, green chile and cheddar cheese; try a specialty dog ($6) or build your own. There are chips and drinks, too, and a Frito pie that draws rave reviews. If you’re lucky, you’ll be able to snag a housemade dessert, such as cupcakes or baklava. I chased my chili cheese dog with a perfectly portioned cup of sweet arroz con leche for just two bucks. For locals in the know, warmer weather and calmer air are bound to make Brochachos’ a summertime destination.
Speaking of destinations, many mourned the disappearance of the Pollo Asado food truck from its spot in front of the now-demolished Cheeks strip club. I’m thrilled to report it’s relocated behind the Goodwill just down the road on Cerrillos and is still serving some of the best chicken dinners in town.
I called ahead for a whole chicken meal (a steal at $30), and in 10 minutes, I had the bag of piping hot packages in hand. Inside: deeply flavorful chicken pieces with grilled jalapeños and one small quesadilla that I snacked on as I plated dinner, rice and beans, pickled onions, spicy salsa and a generous stack of corn tortillas. Our meal fed two adults and two small kids, with leftovers.
The truck also serves half- and quarter-chicken meals as well as fajitas, burritos, tacos, tostadas and sandwiches (all $8 to $12), so you can dive right in the moment your food’s in hand. That’s good news: Once you’ve spent a few minutes getting that meal you’ve been craving, why wait a minute more?