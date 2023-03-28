With such a wealth of dining options in Santa Fe, I almost never consider the beauty of the simple sandwich.
From wraps to clubs to tortas, you’ll find some variation of bread-with-goodies-inside just about everywhere here, including at delis, bistros, cafes, bakeries and restaurants of all stripes. And for just about every sandwich on a local menu, you’ll find someone eager to sing its praises.
Recently I realized I’d stumbled upon some spectacular sandwiches as of late:
- Bread Shop’s Spanish ham sandwich, with jamon, manchego cheese, romesco sauce and salsa verde.
- La Boca Bodega’s Jamon Serrano + Manchego.
- El Barrio’s Barcelona, with tuna salad, pickled jalapeño and provolone.
- Counter Culture’s egg salad sandwich.
- The Tea House’s panini with brie, apple, Black Forest ham and mostarda.
It got me thinking about the pursuit of the perfect sandwich — what the quest would look like, how you’d even go about it. A few hours of online research later, it became clear how futile the task would be. A favorite sandwich is like a favorite pizza: endlessly customizable, endlessly debatable.
And so, I decided to broaden my horizons by placing simple sandwich orders at a few popular spots around town. I emerged with a pretty spare checklist for a successful “sammy”:
Is it fresh? (Essential.) Is it filling? (No question.) Is it bigger than you expected? (Almost certainly.) Beyond that, the choices — hot or cold, mayo or mustard, meat or veggie, hoagie or panini or baguette or multigrain — are entirely yours.
For many folks, Mucho Gourmet Sandwich Shoppe is the starting point for any serious sandwich conversation. This shop off St. Michael’s Drive, which has been making gourmet sandwiches since 1989, has a wide array of choices (including a build-your-own option), as well as plenty of salads and a kids’ sandwich menu.
I ordered one of the shop favorites, the Mucho Turkey Plus ($10.50), with soft, dense multigrain bread housing a generous layer of avocado, cream cheese and mayo, and a thick stack of turkey breast, bacon, sunflower sprouts, lettuce and tomato. My family also picked up a custom egg salad sandwich and a couple of kids half-sandwiches. A bonus surprise: Each came with a chocolate chip cookie.
With more than two dozen hot and cold sandwiches, Mucho is the place you go when everybody in the party has a particular preference. There are several vegetarian options and gluten-free bread available alongside multigrain, sub roll, ciabatta, rye, sourdough and white bread. In addition to the usual deli sliced meats and mixed salads, the grill menu includes classics such as the French dip, Cubano, meatball sub, a cheesesteak with a Santa Fe twist, and a Reuben.
The New Baking Co. on Cordova Road has a reputation for simple, quality sandwiches; they occupy a sliver of the eatery’s large and wide-ranging breakfast and lunch menu. There are several tortilla wraps and grilled sandwiches, and two cold sandwiches on bread: a smoked turkey ($11.50) and a club ($12.50). The turkey was the simplest sandwich I tried: It’s topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo, and I ordered it on untoasted, pillowy sourdough. The sandwich came with choice of side, but I only had eyes for the Hungarian mushroom soup, hearty and creamy with a thick pile of mushrooms at the bottom of the cup.
On a Sunday at lunchtime (when many sandwich spots around town are closed), The New Baking Co. was doing brisk business, with plenty of couples and multigenerational families clustered around tables in the bright, loud, lofty space. I’ll be back to explore more of this cheery spot’s expansive menu.
My third stop, Palacio Café, is home to one of my favorite breakfast burritos in town (yes, I have a top five; don’t you?). But this little restaurant on Palace Avenue turns out a surprising lineup of paninis and other sandwiches alongside New Mexican dishes at breakfast and lunch. It may take you longer to decide than to find a downtown spot to park.
The Palacio Club ($11.50) is, in a word, gorgeous. Three layers of toasted bread form the support structure for a colorful assembly of roasted turkey, maple-cured ham, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, Swiss cheese, mayo — and the chopped green chile that I’ll want on every club from here on out.
There are five other cold sandwiches on offer here, including a veggie variety with arugula, onions, sprouts, shredded carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, roasted peppers, cheddar cheese, honey mustard and optional avocado. (Gluten-free bread is available for $2.) On the panini side, choices include riffs on a Reuben and a Monte Cristo, as well as a tomato and mozzarella option and several others.
My field research led me to one conclusion: No matter what your personal checklist for a great sandwich looks like, it won’t be tough to find one that ticks all the boxes.