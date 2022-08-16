Thoughts of pie were floating around my mind this week, thanks to the bounty of fruit in all forms right now — from fresh berries and stone fruits to jam. For the first time, the plum tree in our yard is full of ripening clusters of fruit changing from yellow to pink with each passing day, and if I’m able to pick them before the birds do, they will be canned into jam for the coming winter. When thinking about the recipe for this week, I considered making a single strawberry pie or better yet, a rustic tart (my favorite pie form), also called a galette. But being that we’ve been heading out for as many picnics, mornings at the park and evenings listening to music on the Plaza as possible before school starts, I couldn’t resist making these as hand pies, the most portable form a pie can take.
Not only are they easy on the go, they are fun to eat and store beautifully in the freezer when made ahead of time. When I make a big batch, I often only bake four at a time, leaving the rest in the freezer for a rainy day or when I don’t have much time but want to make a special breakfast pastry or dessert on the fly.
I love the flavor combination of strawberries, lavender and cream cheese, so here we are using strawberry jam, but if you have another favorite jam flavor, go for it! And if you’re in a pinch, store-bought pie dough (the kind rolled in the box as opposed to shaped in a pie tin) will also work.
For forming the hand pies, this time I used a large round cookie cutter, but they can be made in almost any shape you can imagine — rounds, squares, rectangles, animal shapes, flowers, stars or like I make here, half moons. All you need to keep in mind is having enough room for the cream cheese and jam filling, and two equal-sized pieces of dough, one for the top and one for the bottom. The half-moon technique is fast and easy because a single circle can be quickly folded to create both equal halves of dough, but feel free to let your imagination go wild.
Strawberries and Cream Hand Pies
Makes: Around 18 hand pies;
total time: 2 hours
2⅔ cups all purpose flour
1 tablespoon sugar
2 teaspoon kosher salt
1¾ sticks (14 tablespoons) cold unsalted butter
¾ cup ice water (plus more if needed)
8 ounces cream cheese, softened to room temperature
1 teaspoon dried culinary lavender, crushed into a powder (optional)
2 teaspoons vanilla extract or paste
½ cup strawberry jam
1 egg
1 tablespoon heavy cream
¼ cup sugar in the raw or coarse decorating sugar
3- to 4-inch round cookie cutter
Preparation: To make the dough, in a large dry bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar and salt. Using a box grater, grate the cold butter directly into the bowl. Toss gently with your hands to evenly distribute the butter. Add the ice water and combine gently with your hands until the dough comes together, adding more water if needed. Form the dough into a round patty shape. Wrap with plastic or a clean kitchen towel and place in the fridge for 30 minutes to rest.
While the dough is resting, stir together the softened cream cheese, lavender (if using) and vanilla, and reserve. Whisk the egg and cream together in a small bowl and reserve.
To assemble the hand pies, roll out the dough on a generously floured, clean and dry work surface until it is approximately ⅛-inch thick. Cut out circles of the dough and place around 1 tablespoon of cream cheese just off-center toward one side, spreading it just a bit, then topping with around 1 tablespoon of jam. Using your finger, spread a little of the egg wash on the dough just along the perimeter of the circle. Fold the dough over and crimp the edges all the way around the half-moon curve with a fork. Take the extra dough, knead it together just a few times until it reconnects and repeat this process until as much of the dough is used as possible. Trim the curved edge with the cookie cutter so it is neat and even.
To bake the pies, transfer them to a parchment-lined baking sheet, cut a small slit in the top of each one, brush with egg wash, sprinkle with coarse sugar and bake for around 25 minutes, or until pies are golden brown.
Marianne Sundquist is a chef and writer who in 2020
co-founded Stokli, an online general store. Find her on Instagram @chefmariannesundquist and email her at marianne@stokli.com.