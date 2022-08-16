Thoughts of pie were floating around my mind this week, thanks to the bounty of fruit in all forms right now — from fresh berries and stone fruits to jam. For the first time, the plum tree in our yard is full of ripening clusters of fruit changing from yellow to pink with each passing day, and if I’m able to pick them before the birds do, they will be canned into jam for the coming winter. When thinking about the recipe for this week, I considered making a single strawberry pie or better yet, a rustic tart (my favorite pie form), also called a galette. But being that we’ve been heading out for as many picnics, mornings at the park and evenings listening to music on the Plaza as possible before school starts, I couldn’t resist making these as hand pies, the most portable form a pie can take.

Not only are they easy on the go, they are fun to eat and store beautifully in the freezer when made ahead of time. When I make a big batch, I often only bake four at a time, leaving the rest in the freezer for a rainy day or when I don’t have much time but want to make a special breakfast pastry or dessert on the fly.

I love the flavor combination of strawberries, lavender and cream cheese, so here we are using strawberry jam, but if you have another favorite jam flavor, go for it! And if you’re in a pinch, store-bought pie dough (the kind rolled in the box as opposed to shaped in a pie tin) will also work.

PXL_20220812_151400950.jpg

Strawberries and cream hand pies are an easy, delicious dessert for picnics and other outings.

Marianne Sundquist is a chef and writer who in 2020

co-founded Stokli, an online general store. Find her on Instagram @chefmariannesundquist and email her at marianne@stokli.com.

Popular in the Community