A lot has changed since Santa Fe last had its Restaurant Week.
The pandemic shifted dining habits and restaurant protocols — and forced some eateries out of business entirely. Workforce unrest has wreaked havoc on staffing, and inflation has sent ingredient prices skyrocketing.
Those factors are reflected in this year’s Santa Fe Restaurant Week, which returns this month for its 12th year after a two-year hiatus. The event will feature special three-course lunch and dinner menus offered at a slimmed-down 30 restaurants or so this year, with a slightly higher maximum price point per meal.
But one thing that hasn’t changed: Santa Fe’s appetite for its beloved Restaurant Week tradition.
“I wanted to wait until it could be a robust event again, and in fact it’s really shaping up to be that,” said Michele Ostrove, founder and organizer of the broader New Mexico Restaurant Week, of which Santa Fe Restaurant Week is a part. (This year, Santa Fe is the only city where Restaurant Week will be offered.)
“It was really a test year for me to see what kind of response we would get,” she said. “The dining public has been hounding me for months!” In fact, Ostrove sent out an email asking whether folks would like to stay on the mailing list for details about Restaurant Week this year, and the response was overwhelming, with many diners replying to share their joy that the event was back.
Part of the fun of Restaurant Week is deciding what you want from it. Do you want to revisit an old favorite or try somewhere new? Cross a high-end restaurant off your bucket list without spending hundreds of dollars? Use it as a great excuse for a date night or lunch with that friend you’ve been meaning to see?
“One thing I’ve noticed is a lot of diners use this as an excuse to go out with friends,” Ostrove said. “There’s a lot of people getting together, and that’s not something people do a lot of the time in the winter. It’s a fabulous excuse to get out.”
There are plenty of $55 and $65 meals on offer this year, but there are lower-priced options, too. Chocolate Maven will serve lunch for just $15, lunch at perennial favorite Jambo is $25, and you can score a $25 dinner at The Shed (with classics like the mushroom soup, green chile stew, Shedburger and enchiladas among the choices).
“It really does represent a nice range for every budget,” Ostrove said.
So where to go this year? I’ve got my eye on Estevan Restaurante, in Hotel Chimayó downtown, an acclaimed spot serving New Mexican fusion with a French flair. Ostrove hailed the poblano chile, filled with asadero cheese and onions, battered lightly and fried, and served with wild rice, calabacitas and a tomato sauce, which is on the restaurant’s $45 lunch and dinner menus. But I’ll save room for the exquisite-sounding organic goat milk flan with crème caramel sauce.
I’d love to dine at Palace Prime, which, like several offerings on this year’s list, wasn’t open yet when Restaurant Week was last held. And yes, there’s steak on the special $50 menu: The Lafrieda premium filet mignon comes with Boursin pommes purée, heirloom baby carrots and a bourbon glaze.
The $35 menu at locals’ favorite Sweetwater Harvest Kitchen would be a great way to explore more than just an entree. Start with your choice of a vegan soup of the day, salad, patatas bravas or drunken shrimp, then move along to mains including a chile relleno, Japanese-style salmon, or yam noodles stir-fried with local bison and vegetables. Finish with a chocolate avocado mousse, gluten-free carrot cake or pear almond tart with fresh whipped cream.
(Another great thing about Restaurant Week menus: Most of them offer delicious-sounding vegetarian or vegan options for every course.)
And of course, if money were no object, I’d stop in at some of my favorite restaurants in town that are participating this year: Restaurant Martín, Zacatlán, Coyote Cafe, Sazón, Izanami, Arroyo Vino …
Peruse the lineup, and you’re sure to see places you love and places you’ve been wanting to try. You’ll see dishes that whisper your name and meals that read like the stuff of dreams. You’ll wonder how on earth you’ll narrow your choices down and how on earth you could ever choose.
But that’s the beauty of Restaurant Week: Every choice is the right choice. Thank goodness some things never change.