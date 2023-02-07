estevan.jpg

A dish at Estevan Restaurante, a Santa Fe Restaurant Week participant.

 New Mexican file photo

A lot has changed since Santa Fe last had its Restaurant Week.

The pandemic shifted dining habits and restaurant protocols — and forced some eateries out of business entirely. Workforce unrest has wreaked havoc on staffing, and inflation has sent ingredient prices skyrocketing.

Those factors are reflected in this year’s Santa Fe Restaurant Week, which returns this month for its 12th year after a two-year hiatus. The event will feature special three-course lunch and dinner menus offered at a slimmed-down 30 restaurants or so this year, with a slightly higher maximum price point per meal.

