I remember a day over a decade ago when I was living in Chicago and met a friend for lunch at our favorite restaurant in Chinatown. We ordered a dish that I can still remember to this day; on the menu it was called “Eggplant with Ground Pork,” a name I might have skipped over, but my friend insisted, so we added it to our order.
When it came to the table, it looked straight-forward enough, pieces of eggplant with browned ground pork sprinkled over the top with a few red chilis and slices of scallion peeking through. Even though I had been cooking in fine-dining restaurants for years, little did I realize this would be the first time I understood the spectacular culinary potential of eggplants. Ginger, garlic and chili combined with the caramelized pork, while the eggplant underneath was almost crispy from being cooked quickly at a high heat, leaving the inside of each bite smooth as butter.
By generously tossing eggplants in oil and high-temperature cooking, they get the opportunity to play two starring roles that have everything to do with texture: one slightly crispy and the other melt-in-your-mouth smooth, each playing off the other with the kind of chemistry you would expect from your favorite rom-com movie.
This dish, with its inconspicuous name and less-than-flashy appearance taught me multiple lessons. I was reminded about the role fat plays in bringing aromatic flavors like ginger, chili and garlic to the surface and giving them a stage so they can shine. While eggplants are incredible receivers of flavor due to their sponge-like quality, I learned their varying texture potential might be their veggie superpower. And I was reminded to never judge (or dismiss) a book by its cover, a lesson I have learned about a million times, but each time it pops up in the kitchen or regular life, it feels as fresh and important as ever. This unsuspecting food moment was a revelation and is the inspiration for this recipe.
Eggplants come in many colors and forms, from Chinese, fairytale, Indian to large American and Italian varieties. The smaller eggplants tend to be sweeter on the inside and less bitter. What all eggplants have in common is a sturdy (edible) skin and a sponge-like center that takes on flavor like a pro. They are wonderful pickled and luscious when the roasted insides are puréed for baba ganoush or spread under a grilled steak. For this recipe, I would recommend using small eggplants, which will have tender skin.
This dish is wonderful paired with all kinds of grilled meat and fish, salads, pita or bread. My favorite thing to do if there are any leftovers, is to blend everything together for a dip or spread the next day.
Roasted Eggplant with Green Chile Yogurt
Makes: 4-6 servings; total time: 1 hour
4 green onions, trimmed
2 pounds small eggplants, cut into 1-inch cubes, skin left on
¼ cup olive oil
Salt and pepper
1 head of garlic, left whole
1 cup whole Greek yogurt
2 fire-roasted green chiles, peeled, seeded and diced
¼ cup tahini
½ lemon, for garnish on the side
Preparation: Preheat the oven to 450 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Cut the white parts of the green onions into 1-inch pieces and throw them in a large bowl. The remaining green parts, thinly slice on the bias and reserve these in the fridge for garnishing right before serving. Now add the eggplant to the large bowl, along with olive oil, salt and pepper. Transfer this mixture to your prepared baking tray. Roll the head of garlic in the now empty large bowl, letting it get a thin coating of leftover olive oil before nestling it somewhere on the baking tray. Roast this for 30 minutes.
When the eggplant comes out of the oven and the garlic is cool enough to handle, carefully remove the cloves and discard the skins. Transfer the roasted garlic cloves to a food processor or blender and add the yogurt, green chiles, tahini and a pinch of salt and pepper. Blend until smooth.
To plate, spread the green chile yogurt on the bottom of a platter or individual plate, and spoon the roasted eggplant and onions over the top, garnishing with lemon (to let people squeeze over the top as desired), sliced green onions and a crack of salt and pepper over the top.
Marianne Sundquist is a chef and writer who in 2020 co-founded Stokli, an online general store. Find her on Instagram