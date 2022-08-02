I remember a day over a decade ago when I was living in Chicago and met a friend for lunch at our favorite restaurant in Chinatown. We ordered a dish that I can still remember to this day; on the menu it was called “Eggplant with Ground Pork,” a name I might have skipped over, but my friend insisted, so we added it to our order.

When it came to the table, it looked straight-forward enough, pieces of eggplant with browned ground pork sprinkled over the top with a few red chilis and slices of scallion peeking through. Even though I had been cooking in fine-dining restaurants for years, little did I realize this would be the first time I understood the spectacular culinary potential of eggplants. Ginger, garlic and chili combined with the caramelized pork, while the eggplant underneath was almost crispy from being cooked quickly at a high heat, leaving the inside of each bite smooth as butter.

By generously tossing eggplants in oil and high-temperature cooking, they get the opportunity to play two starring roles that have everything to do with texture: one slightly crispy and the other melt-in-your-mouth smooth, each playing off the other with the kind of chemistry you would expect from your favorite rom-com movie.

Marianne Sundquist is a chef and writer who in 2020 co-founded Stokli, an online general store. Find her on Instagram

