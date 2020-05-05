Warm days have arrived, giving me a hankering for one of my favorite salads of all time. You can add grilled chicken, sausage, beef or salmon if you like to bulk it up, but I love it just like this.
Usually I’ll serve this salad on a big platter, place it in the middle of the table and give everyone a fork. It’s easy on the eyes and on the dishwasher.
If you have a jar of chutney in the fridge or pantry, this would be a great time to pull it out for dipping and drizzling. You can add your favorite veggies or swap out the greens depending on what you have.
Hummus Salad
Makes 4-6 servings; total time: around 30 minutes
For the pita chips:
4 pita bread rounds
¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
salt and pepper
For the vinaigrette:
1 big lemon, juiced
2 teaspoon dijon mustard
little drizzle of honey, to taste
1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
Salt and pepper, to taste
For the salad:
½ cup dates, pitted and sliced
½ medium red onion, thinly sliced
¼ cup almonds or other nut, chopped
2 large carrots, peeled and thinly sliced
4 cup arugula
4 cup baby spinach (or other favorite green)
2 cups hummus (see recipe)
2 ripe avocados, sliced
Preparation: Make the pita chips. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees and line a large sheet tray with parchment or foil.
Make a stack of the pita bread. Slice the stack in half and then each half into three wedges.
Pour oil onto a large sheet tray. Lightly coat both sides of each pita wedge with oil and form into rows on the tray. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and bake until crispy, around 15-20 minutes. Reserve for garnishing salad.
While the pita is cooking, make the salad: In a large bowl, whisk together the lemon juice, dijon mustard, honey, extra virgin olive oil, salt and pepper. Now add the dates, red onion, nuts and carrots to the bowl. Add the greens but do not toss until the pita chips are out of the oven and you’re ready to eat. This is my go-to method for making salads. Crunchy salad components can mellow out in the vinaigrette for a bit while the more delicate greens patiently wait on top, barely touching the dressing until it’s time to eat. Making the dressing in the salad bowl first also saves you from using two bowls for one salad.
To serve, smear a generous amount of hummus on the bottom of a large serving platter. Gently toss the salad together and give a final taste to see if you want to add any additional salt or pepper. Pile the salad in the middle of the platter and lay the sliced avocado on top. Arrange the pita chips around the border and enjoy!
Hummus
1 cup dried chickpeas or 1 can (15 ounces) cooked chickpeas
1 teaspoon baking soda (only if you are using dried chickpeas)
1 cup tahini (sesame paste)
1 lemon, zested and juiced
4 cloves garlic, peeled
6 tablespoons cold water
salt, to taste
extra virgin olive oil for drizzling on top (optional)
paprika for sprinkling on top (optional)
Preparation: The night before: If you are using canned chickpeas, put your feet up and see you tomorrow. If you are using dried chickpeas, rinse them well and put them in a large bowl covered with enough water to double in volume. Cover and refrigerate overnight.
The next day: If you soaked dried chickpeas overnight, drain them and put them in a big pot with the baking soda. Cook for a few minutes, stirring frequently. Baking soda makes the water more alkaline and helps the skins soften and absorb the cooking liquid.
Add about six cups of cold water and bring to a boil, skimming off foam and skins as they come to the surface. The chickpeas will take around an hour and a half to fully cook depending on how fresh they are and how long they soaked. You want them to break easily when pressed between your fingers. Drain. If you used canned chickpeas, drain and rinse. At this point, you could peel the chickpeas. It will make your hummus extra smooth and velvety. It will take you about 10 minutes to gently squeeze the chickpeas between your fingers and the skins will pop right off. This is totally optional.
Put them in a food processor. Blend for a few seconds until they break apart. Add tahini, lemon juice, lemon zest, garlic and a pinch of salt. Pulse until smooth, adding water a little bit at a time until the hummus is silky smooth. Check seasoning and add more salt as needed.
Cover and refrigerate for a half hour or so before serving. Drizzle with high-quality olive oil and a sprinkle of paprika before serving.
This salad looks delicious! Perfect for a summer dinner!!
