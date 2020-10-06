Birria tacos are having a bit of a moment.
Suddenly, social media seems to be full of photos and videos of these meat-filled corn tortillas being dunked into cups of consommé. And here in Santa Fe, there’s no better place to check out this taco trend for yourself than at a bright red food truck on Airport Road.
Word’s been spreading about the birria tacos at Fusion Tacos, where they’re sold four to a plate or 10 to a platter. Traditionally made with stewed goat, beef or mutton, here the birrias (or quesabirrias, as they’re also called) are made from scratch with marinated beef, white cheese, onions and cilantro on a corn tortilla that’s cooked “on the grill to let the magic happen,” Fusion Tacos owner Perla Ramon said.
And that magic? Definitely real. These are worldview-shifting tacos: rich, juicy, cheesy, hearty, decadent, dippable and delicious. The first one I tried never even made it to a plate; I ate it standing up at the kitchen counter, dunking directly into my cup of warm, cilantro-spiked soup.
On Taco Tuesdays at Fusion Tacos, you can pick up a 10-pack of these beauties — with a generous cup of consommé and limes, shredded cabbage and fiery red and green sauces on the side — and two sodas for 20 bucks. But don’t wait til the last minute: The birria packs always sell out, Ramon said, so you’ll need to preorder via Facebook Messenger starting at 2 p.m. Monday or call the truck Tuesday.
(Don’t worry, if you miss out on Taco Tuesday, the platters are available daily for $25, just without the sodas.)
There are plenty of other delicious standouts on the Fusion Tacos menu, including decadent chorreadas (fried corn tortillas stuffed with cheese and meat) and carne asada tacos that Ramon calls “the best out there.”
But the birria tacos have been a big draw recently for the food truck, which opened in December 2019 and moved from a spot on Cerrillos Road to Airport Road a couple months ago. “It’s mostly word of mouth,” Ramon said. “People are coming because of their friends, their mother. The community has been really good to us.”
People who’ve discovered Fusion Tacos already know my favorite thing about this spot: “Fusion” refers not to a melding of cultures, but to a merging of healthy and heavier options. That’s right, you can order your tacos, nachos, tortas, burritos and chorreadas alongside a smoothie, green juice, salad or guilt-free rice bowl.
Ramon originally had envisioned her food truck as selling all healthy foods. “But my husband said: ‘We’ll starve if we only sell that kind of food. You have to sell tacos because that’s what the people want,’ ” she said.
So if someone in your family’s not in the mood for dippable tacos, steer them toward, say, the strawberry spinach salad topped with a generous piece of salmon, with pecans, feta and balsamic dressing ($12), or the Fit Bowl, with your choice of chicken, steak, salmon or fish with a combination of white rice, beans, sautéed veggies or broccoli ($8).
Either way you go, wash it down with a mango Fusionata ($5), a towering cup of sparkling water blended with fresh chunks of mango and fruit syrup for a not-too-sweet palate cleanser.
A similar balance exists at breakfast, when you can grab a breakfast burrito, a keto-friendly breakfast bowl, omelette, pancakes, parfait or protein waffle made with whey protein and almond milk.
(But if you just want to save a birria taco to reheat for breakfast tomorrow, let’s just say you wouldn’t be the only one.)
Fusion Tacos, in the parking lot at 5984 Airport Road in Santa Fe, is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information or to preorder a taco tray, call 505-501-3677 or visit facebook.com/fusiontacos.
Native American food truck opens
After a summer without festivals, the news of Saya's Frybread & Indian Tacos food truck is welcome indeed. After a soft opening in Santa Fe and Pojoaque, the truck held its grand opening Friday.
Billed as Santa Fe's first and only Native American food truck, it serves up piping-hot Native American frybread, which also forms the base of the toppings-loaded tacos.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (or until sold out) Wednesday through Sunday. Find them in the parking lot of O'Reilly Auto Parts on Cerrillos Road and follow them at facebook.com/Sayas-Frybread-Indian-Tacos-112134610611911.
Get your stir fry on
I’m always on the lookout for customizable meal options that can be as healthy or as indulgent as you like. A new restaurant, Anthony’s Grill on St. Michael's Drive, is serving made-to-order Mongolian stir fry and fried items such as orange chicken, egg rolls, and catfish with fries or hush puppies.
For the stir fry, you can choose your meat (or tofu), add on any number of vegetables, and finish with a choice of 10 sauces ranging from spicy chili options to teriyaki to Thai coconut. And the best news? You can order online for seamless takeout.
Anthony’s Grill, at 1622 St. Michael's Drive in Santa Fe, is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call 505-365-2932 or order online at anthonysgrillsantafe.com.
