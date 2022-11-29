Shopping local at the holidays in Santa Fe is a daunting prospect. With so many options, where to begin? There’s the art, of course, at every price point and in every medium. There are imported goods and specialty shops. And there are all the glorious edible options, perfect for shipping or dropping at a friend’s doorstep.

Last year, I shopped intentionally, with a checklist of stops at some of my favorite stores in town. I picked up teacher’s gifts from ArtfulTea (101 Marcy St., Santa Fe; artfultea.com) and something for the parents from Santa Fe Olive Oil Co. (116 Don Gaspar Ave., Santa Fe; santafeoliveoil.com) I stopped by the Santa Fe Farmers Market (1607 Paseo De Peralta, Santa Fe; Saturdays and Tuesdays) to visit the stands for Heidi’s jam and flavored mustard from Old Pecos Foods. I grabbed some easily giftable brownies from Chocolate Maven (821 W. San Mateo, Santa Fe, chocolatemaven.com) and gift cards from Ohori’s (ohoriscoffee.com).

We’re lucky: Living in a tourist-friendly town means never running out of wonderful local gift options. This year, I decided to shop like a tourist: to slow down my holiday sprint and embrace a more leisurely approach to shopping.

