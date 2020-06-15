As the weather warms, my craving for fast and easy meals increase in a big way. This is one of my favorite ways to cook fish that is not only a breeze to make, but it also is a great way to use cabbage and carrots, which are at their peak right now.
You can tweak this in so many ways to hit the sweet spot for your own cravings. You can swap coconut milk, white wine or broth for the water. You can swap orange or lime for the lemon. You can add other greens or sliced vegetables to the cabbage and carrot mix. You could add other roots and spices like garlic, turmeric, cinnamon or my favorite fish-pairing spice: toasted and crushed coriander. You can eat this on its own or pair it with noodles, rice or potatoes. The only requirement? Put the time you saved making this dinner to good use and take a few minutes tonight to look at the starlit sky.
Ginger Steamed Fish
Makes 4 servings; total time:
around 20 minutes
4 tablespoons soy sauce or coconut aminos
1 lemon, juiced
1 cup water
1 tablespoon sesame or olive oil
2-inch piece of ginger, peeled and minced
1 medium head of cabbage, sliced
2 carrots, cut into matchsticks
1 pound wild halibut, salmon or white fish, deboned and cut into 4 pieces
1 fresh chile, thinly sliced
2 scallions, thinly sliced on the bias (diagonal)
Preparation: In a large, Dutch oven-style pot, combine the soy sauce, lemon juice, water, oil, ginger, cabbage and carrot. Bring to a gentle simmer.
Place the fish on top of the simmering bed of cabbage and cover. Cook until the fish is just done (opaque in the center) around 4-8 minutes, depending on the thickness of the filets.
Gently move the fish to the side and spoon cabbage mixture into bowls. Top each with a piece of fish. Garnish with chiles and scallions. Enjoy!
