I have been thinking for a while that a baked brie with honey and nuts would make an easy and fun column for entertaining a crowd, but once I set out to develop and test it for you, something magical happened. It turned out a hundred times better than I could have imagined.
It began with honey and brie, those were a given. But then I started to think about the flavors of the high desert that now embody what home means to me when it comes to flavor. I am working through my stash of frozen green chile in the freezer in anticipation of chile season practically right in front of us, so of course I thought some green chile would be fun to use. Then I found an open bag of my favorite pecans on the planet grown right here in New Mexico in Lovington (from CLC Pecans) and knew the sweet, nuttiness of pecans was the perfect pairing with the chile and honey. From there, blackberries and sage seemed like the logical finishing touch to make this bubbling crock of cheesy goodness sing.
It can be cooked in the oven, but if you have a wood-fired grill with a cover, I would highly recommend trying it. It doesn’t take long or much precision to result in the cheese melting with everything else, so getting a little smokey flavor from a grill would only amplify the fire-roasted flavor.
And sing it does. Even before it went into the oven, I could tell this was going to be special. It is beautiful how the soft rind of the cheese caramelized in the simmering honey to perfection, and how the scent of roasted green chiles combined with blackberries and sage was intoxicating. This is such an easy dish to make, and can easily be the kind of one-pot appetizer that won’t be soon forgotten. It can be served with all kinds of grilled meats, breads, crackers and tortillas. But I have to admit, this would be incredible served alongside a stack of pancakes or crepes for brunch.
High Desert Skillet Cheese
Makes: 6-8 servings;
total time: 30 minutes
¼ cup honey
1-1.25 pound wheel or wedges of brie
4 New Mexico fire-roasted green chiles, peeled, seeded and diced
½ cup pecan pieces
1 cup blackberries
¼ cup sage leaves, minced
Preparation: Preheat the oven or a wood-fired grill to 375 degrees. In an oven-safe skillet over medium heat, add the honey until it starts to boil. Carefully place the cheese in the honey and let it cook for around 5 minutes. Carefully flip over the cheese so the soft rind caramelizes on both sides. Add the green chiles, pecans, blackberries and sage around the sides. It’s OK if some of the ingredients get on top of the cheese. Stir everything on the sides together and transfer to the oven or covered grill for 15 minutes. Serve with toasted bread, tortillas, crackers, pancakes, crepes or your favorite charcuterie.
Marianne Sundquist is a chef and writer who in 2020 co-founded Stokli, an online general store. Find her on Instagram @chefmariannesundquist, and email her at marianne@stokli.com.