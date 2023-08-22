P1010402.JPG

Strawberry-blueberry sweet pizza

 Courtesy Vera Dawson

A pizza for dessert? That sounds unappealing until you discover the crust is a tasty cookie, flavored with pecans and brown sugar, and the sauce is a layer of sweet, smooth mascarpone cheese topped with fresh berries. It’s an excellent choice for any casual summer dinner. Slices can be eaten out of hand, no forks or plates necessary, and the pizza travels with ease in a cooler, so take it on a picnic or out to the park; its appealing taste, good looks and relaxed style will add to the fun.

No tart or springform pan in your kitchen? No worries; form the dough into a ¼-inch thick circle, about 10 inches in diameter, on a parchment-lined baking sheet and pop it in the oven. Start checking for doneness a little earlier than stated in the recipe; everything else should remain the same. The results, though not quite as perfect in shape, will still be pretty and just as delicious.

Vera Dawson is a high-elevation baking instructor and author of three high-altitude cookbooks (available at Garcia Street Books in Santa Fe). Contact her at veradawson1@gmail.com.

