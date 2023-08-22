A pizza for dessert? That sounds unappealing until you discover the crust is a tasty cookie, flavored with pecans and brown sugar, and the sauce is a layer of sweet, smooth mascarpone cheese topped with fresh berries. It’s an excellent choice for any casual summer dinner. Slices can be eaten out of hand, no forks or plates necessary, and the pizza travels with ease in a cooler, so take it on a picnic or out to the park; its appealing taste, good looks and relaxed style will add to the fun.
No tart or springform pan in your kitchen? No worries; form the dough into a ¼-inch thick circle, about 10 inches in diameter, on a parchment-lined baking sheet and pop it in the oven. Start checking for doneness a little earlier than stated in the recipe; everything else should remain the same. The results, though not quite as perfect in shape, will still be pretty and just as delicious.
Strawberry-Blueberry Sweet Pizza
Makes: 8-10 servings; total time: 2 hours
Make in a 10-inch tart pan with a removable bottom or a 10-inch springform pan
For the crust:
1½ cups bleached flour (spoon and level)
½ cup pecans
2 tablespoons cornstarch
¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons dark brown sugar, packed
¾ teaspoon ground cinnamon
Generous ¼ teaspoon salt
12 tablespoons (1½ sticks) unsalted butter, cold
For the topping:
¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons strawberry preserves
3 tablespoon crème de cassis, orange liqueur or orange juice
8 ounces mascarpone cheese, at room temperature
½ cup confectioners’ sugar
1¼ teaspoons vanilla extract
14-16 medium-sized strawberries, cleaned, hulled and sliced
1/3 cup blueberries, washed and sorted
Preparation: Make the crust (this can be done the day before serving): Preheat the oven to 350 degrees with a rack in the center position. (If you’re using a springform pan, open it, flip the bottom over so its rim faces down, and close it; this will make the pizza easier to cut after baking). Lightly grease your pan. Put the flour, pecans, cornstarch, sugar, cinnamon and salt in the bowl of a food processor and pulse until well combined. Cut the butter into 24 pieces and add them to the bowl. Pulse until all dry ingredients are moistened, then process only until the dough forms large, moist curds and almost comes together.
Put crust in pan: Dump the dough into the prepared pan and gently pat it into a level circle ¼-inch thick (wet your hands if the dough sticks to them). If you like the look, flute the edges by pressing the edge of the dough circle at evenly spaced intervals with your finger or the round handle of a wooden spoon.
Bake and cool the crust: Bake until the crust is dry, and the edges are firm and begin to darken slightly, 20-25 minutes. It should still be slightly soft to the touch everywhere but along the edges. The dough will puff while baking and, if you fluted the edges, you may need to repeat the process (which is described above) while the dough is set but still quite soft, after it’s been in the oven for about 15 minutes. Remove the pan from the oven, redo the flutes, and return it to baking. Cool the crust on a rack until completely cool. At this point, you can wrap it airtight, still in the pan, and store at room temperature until the following day.
Make the strawberry purée: Place the strawberry preserves and crème de cassis in the bowl of a food processor or blender, and process until smooth. Transfer to a small saucepan, bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring, and keep at a low boil for 1-2 minutes. Pour into a bowl large enough to hold the berries and refrigerate until cool, stirring occasionally.
Make the cheese topping: Combine the mascarpone cheese, confectioners’ sugar and vanilla in a mixing bowl and, using an electric mixer or whisk, beat until light and smooth, 1-2 minutes, scraping the sides of the bowl as needed. Give it a taste; add more vanilla if desired. Don’t overbeat or the mixture will separate. Set it aside.
Make the pizza: Remove the bowl of strawberry purée from the fridge, add the strawberry slices and blueberries, and toss to thoroughly coat the fruit. Use an offset metal spatula to spread the mascarpone mixture evenly to about ½ inch from the crust’s edge. Arrange the berries in a decorative pattern on top.
Serve immediately or refrigerate for up to 4 hours. Remove the sides of the tart or springform pan (I leave the pizza on the pan bottom) and cut it into slices with a chef’s knife just before serving.
This is a variation of a recipe from Cuisine at Home.
Vera Dawson is a high-elevation baking instructor and author of three high-altitude cookbooks (available at Garcia Street Books in Santa Fe). Contact her at veradawson1@gmail.com.