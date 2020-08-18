This delightful dessert is a celebration of summer flavors and dreamy textures. Within a single bite you will get a burst of ripe fruit, airy softness from fresh whipped cream, and the crunch and chew from the simple baked meringue.
As far as who deserves the credit for bringing this sweet treat to life? There are many intriguing characters in the story, and the more one digs into the origins of the Pavlova, the more it feels like reading a mystery novel. Let’s just say there are a lot of players in this whodunit we can tip our apron to: the Russian ballerina Anna Pavlova, who toured New Zealand and Australia in 1926; New Zealand and Australia, which have kept this recipe alive and well for most of the last hundred years; Austria, which made a similar dessert in the 18th century; German immigrants who landed in the Midwest baking all kinds of meringue tortes; American housewives who were able to put the newly invented hand mixer to good use; and let's not forget the cornstarch manufacturers who printed a similar recipe on the back of their boxes. Many thanks to all — now let’s get baking.
The basic idea of a Pavlova is a crisp and chewy baked meringue, topped with whipped cream and fruit. How you execute this is entirely up to you. A stand or hand mixer is nice, but if you have a whisk and are ready for a little arm workout, you can make a Pavlova.
Sometimes I make small ones to serve individually. Sometimes I make one big one to be served on a pedestal and sliced like a cake. You can even bake thin rounds of the meringue, topping with a few rounds of whipped cream and fruit, mimicking a “layered” cake. The only technical variable to keep in mind is that the baking time will increase or lessen depending on the size and thickness of your meringue. The general rule is that for one big Pavlova, the baking time is about 2 hours. For small ones, the baking time is about 1 hour. Then there is cooling time in the oven after.
One more tip to keep in mind: Use the fruit that sounds most exciting to you. Here I used berries with a drizzle of raw honey because that’s what I had at the time. My favorite fruit combo for a Pavlova? Ripe plums, a splash of wine and freshly cracked black pepper.
Summer Pavlova
Makes: 1-12 pavlovas depending on size; total time: 3 hours
For the Pavlova:
1 1/4 cup sugar
6 large egg whites
1 teaspoon cream of tartar
pinch of kosher salt
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 teaspoons ground culinary lavender (optional)
For the whipped cream:
2 cup heavy whipping cream
2 teaspoons vanilla extract or 1 vanilla bean scraped
For the berries:
2 cups fresh raspberries
2 cups fresh strawberries, quartered
Drizzle of raw honey
Make the Pavlova: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Pour sugar in an oven-safe dish and bake for 10 minutes to heat through. Make sure to clean and dry a large mixing bowl well. Prepare a large baking sheet with parchment paper or a Silpat. Once sugar is hot, lower temperature to 200 degrees.
While the sugar is heating up in the oven, begin whisking together the egg whites and cream of tartar until soft peaks form, 5-15 minutes depending on whether you use a stand mixer, hand mixer or big whisk. Slowly add the hot sugar to the egg whites while whisking until glossy stiff peaks form, from 3-10 minutes. You will see the mixture change to resemble a marshmallowy consistency. Continue whisking for another 2 minutes or so, adding the salt, vanilla and optional lavender.
If making one large Pavlova, spread mixture with a rubber spatula onto the lined baking sheet into a round or oval shape. Bake for two hours, turn off heat and let cool in the oven for another two hours.
If making individual Pavlovas, dollop generous spoonfuls of meringue on the lined baking sheet. Bake for one hour, turn off heat and let cool in the oven for another hour.
While the Pavlovas are baking, prepare the whipped cream and berries: Whisk together the cream and vanilla until stiff peaks form. Refrigerate until ready to serve. Gently fold the berries with honey and refrigerate until ready to serve.
To serve: Plate the Pavlova on a plate or platter. Top with whipped cream and then top with berries.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.