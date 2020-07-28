This is a summer dinner salad recipe, but I have to make a confession: It’s not a typical salad. It’s not a typical dinner. It’s not even a typical recipe. In fact, this is the dinner to make when you don’t feel like making dinner. Still want to join me on this wild ride? Let’s go!
This is roughly inspired by an Italian antipasti platter, only here I call it a “salad” and it’s served individually on plates, so I guess this means you don’t have to share? Essentially, you place a combination of fruit, vegetables, cheese and/or meat on a plate, drizzle it with aged balsamic vinegar, some extra virgin olive oil, a sprinkle of coarse sea salt and some cracks of pepper, and call it a day.
To begin, think about your favorite summer foods. For me, I think about nectarines, tomatoes and basil. Whatever fruits or vegetables you love, they are welcome!
Let’s say you’re making dinner for four people. Gather your washed ingredients, a cutting board, a knife and four plates. You’ll have dinner on the table in 10 minutes. Pair this with a loaf of crusty bread and salted butter.
Here I use nectarines, but this can be easily swapped out for plums, grapes or watermelon. This “recipe” calls for fresh mozzarella, but goat, blue or even feta cheese work wonderfully. There are no rules and so many possibilities for things to include: raw sweet corn, fire-roasted green chiles, almonds, bell peppers, thin slices of summer squash or cucumber. I know I say this a lot, but it’s truly up to you. The day I made this, I had some spicy salami in the fridge so that’s what I used, but you can skip using meat altogether, or include a piece of grilled chicken or salmon.
Summer dinner salad
Makes 4 servings;
total time: approximately 10 minutes
¼ pound sliced spicy salami
2 ripe avocados
1 pound ripe tomatoes, sliced or halved depending on size
2 nectarines, sliced
1 small red onion, sliced
1 cup fresh mozzarella, sliced or halved depending on size
1 bunch of basil, roughly sliced
¼ cup aged balsamic vinegar or balsamic glaze
¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
Coarse sea salt and freshly cracked black pepper
Preparation: Lay out four plates. Spread out a few slices of salami on each plate. Arrange slices of avocado, tomato, nectarines, onion, mozzarella and basil on each plate. Drizzle lightly with the aged balsamic vinegar or glaze. Drizzle with the extra virgin olive oil. Sprinkle with coarse sea salt and a crack of black pepper. Buon appetito!
Marianne Sundquist is a chef, food business consultant and shares recipes for home cooks on Instagram
@chefmariannesundquist. She owns the catering business Daya, which has shifted for the time being into an online general store, sourcing and delivering pantry staples to area residents. Visit dayasantafe.square.site and email her at marianne@dayasantafe.com.
