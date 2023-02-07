Chili comes in all shapes and flavor combinations, but I can’t help but feel thankful for the abundance of dried chiles in New Mexico, which after much learning, cooking and tasting has allowed me to say goodbye to jars of “chili powder” spice blends found in the spice aisle.

Spending most of my childhood in Ohio, I remember going with my dad to an old railroad station that had been turned into a restaurant specializing in “Cincinnati chili,” big plates of spaghetti topped with chili and all the fixings. Then there’s Texas chili, a beloved combination of meat and chiles with no tomatoes or beans in sight. With so many intoxicatingly delicious red and green chiles at our fingertips, we have all kinds of “chili” variations here. From pork and green chile stew to carne adovada, I thought it would be a fun time to share my go-to method for making chili, especially with a big game day on the horizon.

I rarely use an official recipe when making chili, but I wrote this one down just for you this past week when I made a big batch for my family. What usually happens is I look around to see what meat I have in the freezer or what beans I have in the cupboard, combined with the time of year. For example, if I had chicos on hand, I would probably add a handful, and if I were making this in the summer, I would probably add a cup of sweet corn kernels cut right off the cob. I could have made this with so many different types of meat — cubed pork shoulder, ground beef, brisket, buffalo, elk, even chicken. I ended up choosing eye of round steaks because they looked good and were on sale. If you want to skip the meat altogether to make a vegetarian or vegan version, you could incorporate posole, cauliflower, butternut squash, mushrooms, dark leafy greens or zucchini, just to name a few of the many possibilities.

Marianne Sundquist is a chef and writer who in 2020 co-founded Stokli, an online general store. Email her at marianne@stokli.com.

