Chili comes in all shapes and flavor combinations, but I can’t help but feel thankful for the abundance of dried chiles in New Mexico, which after much learning, cooking and tasting has allowed me to say goodbye to jars of “chili powder” spice blends found in the spice aisle.
Spending most of my childhood in Ohio, I remember going with my dad to an old railroad station that had been turned into a restaurant specializing in “Cincinnati chili,” big plates of spaghetti topped with chili and all the fixings. Then there’s Texas chili, a beloved combination of meat and chiles with no tomatoes or beans in sight. With so many intoxicatingly delicious red and green chiles at our fingertips, we have all kinds of “chili” variations here. From pork and green chile stew to carne adovada, I thought it would be a fun time to share my go-to method for making chili, especially with a big game day on the horizon.
I rarely use an official recipe when making chili, but I wrote this one down just for you this past week when I made a big batch for my family. What usually happens is I look around to see what meat I have in the freezer or what beans I have in the cupboard, combined with the time of year. For example, if I had chicos on hand, I would probably add a handful, and if I were making this in the summer, I would probably add a cup of sweet corn kernels cut right off the cob. I could have made this with so many different types of meat — cubed pork shoulder, ground beef, brisket, buffalo, elk, even chicken. I ended up choosing eye of round steaks because they looked good and were on sale. If you want to skip the meat altogether to make a vegetarian or vegan version, you could incorporate posole, cauliflower, butternut squash, mushrooms, dark leafy greens or zucchini, just to name a few of the many possibilities.
For this specific version, I wanted to make a pot of chili that celebrated some of my favorite high desert flavors. For the chile sauce, I used New Mexico red chiles to bring some heat, guajillos to add a hint of sweet earthiness and chipotles to bring a bit of smoke. For seasoning, I added coriander for a woodsy, citrus element and cocoa powder to provide a smooth, grounding note throughout. I also used High Desert Herbs (stokli.com), which is an herb blend made up of marjoram, sage, lavender, rosemary, New Mexico red chile flakes, thyme and rosemary, but you can use any combination of these herbs that you have on hand or prefer.
The nice thing about a big pot of chili is how versatile it is for enjoying all kinds of ways. It is wonderful on its own, over chips, ladled over a baked potato, a bed of tortilla chips or even straight into a bag of Fritos. One morning, I made bowls for breakfast with shredded cheese, an over-easy egg, avocado and a spoon of sour cream. This will always be one of my favorite meals to have for breakfast, lunch or dinner.
High desert chili
Makes: 8-10 servings; total time: 2.5 hours
For the chile sauce:
2 dried New Mexico red chiles
3 dried guajillo chiles
2 dried chipotle chiles
1 tablespoon butter
1 small red onion, sliced
4 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
3 cups water
2 tablespoons honey
Salt and pepper, to taste
For the meat:
3 pounds beef eye of round steak, trimmed and cut into ½-inch pieces
Salt and pepper
High smoke point oil for searing (grapeseed, avocado or vegetable)
For the chili:
2 tablespoons butter
1 large red onion, diced
2 fire-roasted poblano chiles, peeled, seeded and diced
2-4 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
1 tablespoon High Desert Herbs
2 teaspoons ground coriander
2 teaspoons cocoa powder
1 tablespoon tomato paste
1 14-ounce can fire-roasted diced tomatoes
2 14-ounce cans black beans, drained and rinsed
1 quart (4 cups) beef broth
Preparation: First let’s make the chile sauce. Fill a medium saucepan with water and bring to a boil over high heat. Now place a large, heavy-bottomed soup pot over low heat. Remove the stems and seeds from each of the dried chiles and break them into pieces. Transfer the chile pieces to the dry large pot and cook them over low heat for a couple minutes to activate their flavor, stirring occasionally. Transfer the lightly seared chiles to the pot of hot water. It doesn’t matter if it is boiling yet, just throw them in and let them take a hot bath for 10 minutes before straining and reserving the reconstituted chiles. While they are in the water, add the butter to the soup pot along with the onion. Let the onions cook for around 5 minutes until they are starting to caramelize. Add the garlic, cook another minute or so more and transfer this mixture to a blender. Add to the blender the reserved chiles, water, honey and a pinch of salt and pepper. (Note: Whenever measuring honey, with your finger, lightly rub the inside of the measuring spoon with oil before adding the honey to help it come out easier). Blend until completely smooth, taste, adjusting seasoning as needed and reserve.
Turn the heat up to medium-high and add 1 tablespoon of the oil for searing to the pot. Generously season the diced beef with salt and pepper, and working in batches so as not to overcrowd the pan, sear the beef on all sides and transfer to a bowl. Repeat this process until all of the beef is seared. Reserve.
Now to the same pot add the butter. Add the onion and cook, stirring frequently until the onions are beginning to caramelize, around 5 minutes. Add the garlic and cook another minute more. Add the High Desert Herbs, coriander, cocoa powder and tomato paste. Stir and let cook for a minute or so. Now add the tomatoes to deglaze and scrape the bottom of the pan, making sure to incorporate all of the caramelized goodness into the chili. Add the chile sauce, seared meat, beans and beef broth. Bring this to a boil and lower the heat to a simmer. Let this simmer for around 1 hour, or until the beef is tender. Taste and adjust seasoning as needed.
Marianne Sundquist is a chef and writer who in 2020 co-founded Stokli, an online general store. Email her at marianne@stokli.com.