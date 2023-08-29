This week I’m sharing another summer salad because when I met a friend at the farmers market last week and saw the array of summer squash (and blossoms!), I couldn’t resist.

There are a few different ways you can slice the summer squash: by hand with a knife, with a mandoline or my favorite way, using a vegetable peeler. The peeler method is not only easy, it also produces long ribbons of squash that resemble pappardelle pasta more than anything else. And surprisingly, the texture of this most tender of squash varieties is not all that different from a perfectly cooked al dente pasta.

Maybe because I had pasta on my mind as I was peeling the squash, and a bit in awe of the bright yellow skin, I decided for this salad to stay close to one of my favorite Italian combinations of lemon, basil and Parmesan. Then, because salads embody a fun and free vibe where almost anything is possible, I added an ear of sweet corn, some diced jalapeño and toasted pine nuts — because who knew New Mexico and Italy had so much in common? — and before I knew it (like really in less than a half-hour), I had a salad that tasted familiar and new at the same time.

Marianne Sundquist is a chef, writer and co-founder of Stokli, an online shop that celebrates nourishing goods from the high desert (stokli.com). Find her on Instagram @marianne__sundquist and email her at marianne@stokli.com.

