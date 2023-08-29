This week I’m sharing another summer salad because when I met a friend at the farmers market last week and saw the array of summer squash (and blossoms!), I couldn’t resist.
There are a few different ways you can slice the summer squash: by hand with a knife, with a mandoline or my favorite way, using a vegetable peeler. The peeler method is not only easy, it also produces long ribbons of squash that resemble pappardelle pasta more than anything else. And surprisingly, the texture of this most tender of squash varieties is not all that different from a perfectly cooked al dente pasta.
Maybe because I had pasta on my mind as I was peeling the squash, and a bit in awe of the bright yellow skin, I decided for this salad to stay close to one of my favorite Italian combinations of lemon, basil and Parmesan. Then, because salads embody a fun and free vibe where almost anything is possible, I added an ear of sweet corn, some diced jalapeño and toasted pine nuts — because who knew New Mexico and Italy had so much in common? — and before I knew it (like really in less than a half-hour), I had a salad that tasted familiar and new at the same time.
This salad stands on its own and can easily be a complete meal. It can be paired with rice, quinoa, couscous or even pasta for a bit heartier meal. This combination of flavors would be a nice complement to grilled fish or chicken.
Here I use yellow summer squash, but zucchini and a variety of other summer varieties would work just as well. Usually when I’m preparing summer squash to be eaten raw, I look for small squash with tender skins.
Summer squash salad
Makes: 4 servings; total time: 30 minutes
2-4 summer squash, depending on size
1 ear of fresh sweet corn, kernels removed
Zest from 1 lemon
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1-2 jalapeños, seeded and finely diced
¼ cup toasted pine nuts
½ cup torn basil leaves
¼ cup shaved Parmesan cheese
6 squash blossoms, sliced
Flaky sea salt and black pepper
Preparation: Trim the ends off the squash and use a vegetable peeler or mandoline to make thin slices. Place slices in a large salad bowl. Add the corn and zest the lemon over the salad bowl. Add the lemon juice and olive oil evenly over the top of everything. Sprinkle on the jalapeño, pine nuts, torn basil leaves, Parmesan and squash blossom slices. Add a bit of flaky sea salt and freshly cracked black pepper over the top.
