In the summer months, I tend to batch meals more than in the colder months. I think it has something to do with reducing my time standing over a hot stove. This recipe is easily a complete meal, but it’s really three mini recipes that can be utilized in all kinds of different ways in your kitchen.
The method for cooking the salmon can be your guide for cooking almost any fish on the grill, or even inside on a hot, oiled skillet. The rice can easily be doubled or tripled to make rice for lunches and dinners throughout the week. And the crema, well, it’s good on just about anything savory, from scrambled eggs and tortilla chips to salads and tacos.
You could swap out the white rice for brown rice, quinoa or couscous. You can add any number of other fruits and/or vegetables like bell peppers, mushrooms, zucchini, sweet corn, dark greens like kale and chard, wedges of cabbage, etc. For example, plum, apricot, mango and nectarine would be a lovely pairing with the salmon. If one of the herbs doesn’t sound good in the herby rice, just leave it out. Other flavors that would be fun to play with in the rice are ginger, mint, crushed coriander, coconut milk, lemongrass or dill.
Grilled Salmon, Herby Rice and Summer Vegetables
Makes: 4 Servings; total time: 1 hour
For the herby rice:
4 cups water, vegetable or chicken broth
2 teaspoons kosher salt
2 cups dried white rice, rinsed and drained
½ cup fresh parsley leaves, minced
½ cup fresh cilantro leaves, minced
½ cup fresh basil leaves, minced
4 tablespoons melted butter or olive oil
For the grill:
4 6-ounce salmon filets, skin on
1 bunch of asparagus, ends trimmed
2 ripe peaches, halved and pitted
4 shallots, peeled
2 jalapeño peppers
Drizzle of avocado or vegetable oil
For the lime-jalapeño crema:
1 cup sour cream
1 lime, zested and juiced
Salt and pepper to taste
Preparation: Preheat the grill to medium-high, or around 375 degrees, depending on the manufacturer's instructions. White the grill is preheating, remove the salmon from the fridge to take the chill off. Double-check that all bones have been removed by gently moving your finger across the sides of each filet. Dry the fish between clean paper towels while you are waiting for the grill to heat up.
Also at this time, cook the rice. In a medium pot, bring the water and salt to a boil over medium-high heat. Add the rice, lower the heat to low and cover for 15 minutes. Turn off the heat and let sit for another 10 minutes. Stir together the parsley, cilantro, basil and melted butter, and stir this into the rice while fluffing it with a fork.
When the grill is hot, rub a small amount of oil on the skin side of the salmon, as well as a small drizzle of oil on the fruit and vegetables. Season everything with salt and pepper. Place the salmon skin side down on the grill, along with the asparagus, peaches, shallots and jalapeños. Shut the lid and grill the salmon until it reads 140 degrees with a thermometer inserted in the thickest part. By not flipping the salmon, this gives the skin extra time to get crispy. Cook the asparagus until it just starts to become tender. Cook the peaches, shallots and jalapeños until they have a nice char on them. When they are properly cooked, transfer the salmon, fruit and vegetables to a platter.
When the jalapeño peppers are cool enough to handle, cut the stems off and remove the seeds. Use these for the crema: In a blender, blend the sour cream, lime zest, lime juice, jalapeños, salt and pepper.
To serve: Plate rice, salmon, peaches and vegetables on a large platter or individual plates. Drizzle the lime-jalapeño crema over the top and serve immediately.
Marianne Sundquist is a chef, writer and co-founder of Stokli, an online shop that celebrates nourishing goods from the high desert (stokli.com). Find her on Instagram @marianne__sundquist, email her at marianne@stokli.com and find past recipes at highdeserttable.com.