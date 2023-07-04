In the summer months, I tend to batch meals more than in the colder months. I think it has something to do with reducing my time standing over a hot stove. This recipe is easily a complete meal, but it’s really three mini recipes that can be utilized in all kinds of different ways in your kitchen.

The method for cooking the salmon can be your guide for cooking almost any fish on the grill, or even inside on a hot, oiled skillet. The rice can easily be doubled or tripled to make rice for lunches and dinners throughout the week. And the crema, well, it’s good on just about anything savory, from scrambled eggs and tortilla chips to salads and tacos.

You could swap out the white rice for brown rice, quinoa or couscous. You can add any number of other fruits and/or vegetables like bell peppers, mushrooms, zucchini, sweet corn, dark greens like kale and chard, wedges of cabbage, etc. For example, plum, apricot, mango and nectarine would be a lovely pairing with the salmon. If one of the herbs doesn’t sound good in the herby rice, just leave it out. Other flavors that would be fun to play with in the rice are ginger, mint, crushed coriander, coconut milk, lemongrass or dill.

Marianne Sundquist is a chef, writer and co-founder of Stokli, an online shop that celebrates nourishing goods from the high desert (stokli.com). Find her on Instagram @marianne__sundquist, email her at marianne@stokli.com and find past recipes at highdeserttable.com.

