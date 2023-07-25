P1040716-1.JPG

This ice cream cake is a perfect summer dessert.

 Vera Dawson/For The New Mexican

Coffee, toffee and chocolate … three of America’s favorite flavors. Combine them in an ice cream cake, and you’ve got a winner that will carry you through these sizzling summer days. It’s extremely simple to make and can wait in the freezer for four days before serving — a perfect warm-weather dessert.

The fastest way to grind the chocolate wafer cookies used in the base is in a food processor. Don’t have one? Break them up, put the pieces in a plastic bag, close the bag and crush them with a rolling pin or heavy pot. Chop the toffee bars the same way: Remove their wrappers, place them in a plastic bag, close it and hammer on them until they break into pieces. Select a highly-flavored coffee ice cream.

While the cake requires little active time, it must be frozen between steps, so make it at least two days before serving.

Vera Dawson is a high-elevation baking instructor and author of three high-altitude cookbooks (available at Garcia Street Books in Santa Fe). Contact her at veradawson1@gmail.com.

Recommended for you