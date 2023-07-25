Coffee, toffee and chocolate … three of America’s favorite flavors. Combine them in an ice cream cake, and you’ve got a winner that will carry you through these sizzling summer days. It’s extremely simple to make and can wait in the freezer for four days before serving — a perfect warm-weather dessert.
The fastest way to grind the chocolate wafer cookies used in the base is in a food processor. Don’t have one? Break them up, put the pieces in a plastic bag, close the bag and crush them with a rolling pin or heavy pot. Chop the toffee bars the same way: Remove their wrappers, place them in a plastic bag, close it and hammer on them until they break into pieces. Select a highly-flavored coffee ice cream.
While the cake requires little active time, it must be frozen between steps, so make it at least two days before serving.
Summer ice cream cake
Total time: 10 hours; works at any elevation
Make in an 8-inch shiny metal springform pan
For the base and filling:
1 cup finely ground chocolate wafer cookies
Generous ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon (optional)
2-3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
1 cup coarsely chopped chocolate-covered English toffee bars
1 pint coffee ice cream
For the white chocolate topping:
3 tablespoons heavy whipping cream
1 tablespoon unsalted butter
Generous ½ cup finely chopped real white chocolate
1½ teaspoons vanilla extract
For dark chocolate drizzle, optional:
3 tablespoons heavy whipping cream
2 ounces dark chocolate, finely chopped
Preparation: Preheat the oven to 325 degrees with a rack in the center. Open your springform pan, flip the bottom over, so the lip on the outside edge faces down, and relock it in place. This will make cutting and serving pieces of the cake easier. Generously grease the pan with butter.
Make the base: Blend the cookie crumbs and cinnamon (if using), add the smaller amount of melted butter and pulse (if using food processor) or stir until crumbs are completely and evenly moistened. Let the mixture sit for a few minutes to further absorb moisture. Squeeze some in your hand. It should just hold together; if it doesn’t, add more melted butter, a little at a time, until it does. (Take care, too much butter will make the base rock-hard and difficult to cut.) Press the mixture into an even layer on the bottom of the prepared pan. Bake until set and aromatic, about 8-10 minutes. Cool completely. (At this point, you can cover and refrigerate for up to a day.)
Add the filling: Sprinkle half of the chopped toffee over the cooled crust; set the other half aside. Scoop the ice cream into a mixing bowl and quickly stir with an electric mixer on low speed or by hand until smooth. Spread it into an even layer over the toffee-lined crust, cover and freeze until firm, at least 5 hours or overnight.
Make the white chocolate topping: Heat the cream and butter on your stovetop or in a microwave until the butter melts and the mixture simmers. Remove from heat, add the white chocolate and let sit while the chocolate melts. Add vanilla and stir until smooth and shiny. Cool until it thickens but is still pourable. Quickly pour it over the top of the cold cake, tilting the pan so it covers it completely. If necessary, spread with an offset spatula. Freeze, covered, until the topping firms up (it won’t get hard), at least 3 hours. Sprinkle remaining ½ cup of toffee over the topping; gently press it in. Freeze, covered. Serve within 4 days.
Make the drizzle, if using: Heat cream until close to boiling, remove from heat and add chocolate, submerging it completely. Let mixture rest so chocolate melts and stir until smooth and shiny. (If any of the chocolate isn’t fully melted, heat the mixture at a low temperature, stirring often, until it is.) Let the mixture cool and thicken slightly, and then drizzle it decoratively over the filling.
Remove the cake from the pan and serve: A few hours before serving, dip an offset spatula or knife in hot water, dry it and run it between the cake and the inside edge of the pan. Wet a kitchen towel with hot water and wipe around pan sides several times, unlock the pan and carefully remove the sides. Smooth cake’s sides with an offset spatula. Place on a serving platter, cover and refreeze. When ready to serve, slice with a thin, sharp-bladed knife dipped in warm water and dried between cuts.
Vera Dawson is a high-elevation baking instructor and author of three high-altitude cookbooks (available at Garcia Street Books in Santa Fe). Contact her at veradawson1@gmail.com.