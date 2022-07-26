Over the weekend, I headed to the farmers market for inspiration before writing this week’s column. I was tinkering with the idea of something with squash or a salad of some sort.

There were bags of arugula, spinach and all kinds of mixed greens, eggplant, onions and herbs. At a few booths, I saw the tomato season begin to show itself, but when I walked through the Romero Farm booth, I stopped in my tracks the second I saw one of my favorite farmers market finds — squash blossoms.

Squash blossoms are the edible flowers that grow out of all squash plants. Male flowers typically grow first to attract pollinators to pave the way for the incoming female blossoms, which will continue to grow into squash. Male blossoms can typically be identified by their long stems and no sign of squash growing at the base of the flower.

