Over the weekend, I headed to the farmers market for inspiration before writing this week’s column. I was tinkering with the idea of something with squash or a salad of some sort.
There were bags of arugula, spinach and all kinds of mixed greens, eggplant, onions and herbs. At a few booths, I saw the tomato season begin to show itself, but when I walked through the Romero Farm booth, I stopped in my tracks the second I saw one of my favorite farmers market finds — squash blossoms.
Squash blossoms are the edible flowers that grow out of all squash plants. Male flowers typically grow first to attract pollinators to pave the way for the incoming female blossoms, which will continue to grow into squash. Male blossoms can typically be identified by their long stems and no sign of squash growing at the base of the flower.
While both the male and female blossoms are edible, it’s the male blossoms you typically see at the farmers market, while the females are busy growing into squash back at the farm. Because they are delicate flowers, usually picked the morning of the market, I would recommend using them within a day or two.
The flavor of squash blossoms is delicate and slightly sweet, with gentle hints of squash coming through. They are also stunning to look at in almost any method of preparation. They are beautiful torn into pieces on top of a salad or hummus, or arranged on top of an omelet or focaccia bread before baking. They are incredible on pizza. They are often stuffed and then fried, although this week I wanted to try roasting them because I could not imagine a pot of hot oil on my stove in this heat.
I loved how this way of cooking them resulted in the delicate nature of their texture and flavor shining through.
There are many ways you could approach this dish to make it your own. Instead of goat cheese, you could use a ricotta that’s been drained of excess liquid. You could skip the grilled squash and simply serve the stuffed squash blossoms with the vinaigrette. And if you can’t get your hands on squash blossoms, you could always cut summer squash in half lengthwise, scoop out a canal down the center and stuff and roast the squash itself, spooning the vinaigrette on top.
Grilled summer squash and stuffed squash blossoms
Makes: 4-6 servings; total time: 1 hour
1 large summer squash cut on the bias into ¼-inch slices
12 squash blossoms
Drizzle of olive oil
Pinch of salt and pepper
for the filling:
1 cup goat cheese, softened to room temperature
¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
2 fire-roasted poblano chiles, peeled, seeded and diced
1 tablespoon fresh lavender flowers, minced
Pinch of salt and pepper, to taste
For the vinaigrette:
1 cup fresh corn kernels, (from approximately 2 medium ears)
¼ cup minced shallot or red onion
1 clove garlic, minced
¼ cup packed basil leaves, sliced
2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
2 teaspoons honey
Salt and pepper, to taste
Preparation: Preheat the oven to 400 degrees and preheat your grill to medium-high heat. To make the filling for the squash blossoms, fold together the goat cheese, Parmesan, poblano chiles, lavender, salt and pepper in the medium bowl. Transfer this mixture to a cutting board, and cut into 12 evenly sized pieces and roll them into an oval in your hands. Cut the stem off of each squash blossom and slice a slit down one side of the flower petal so you can open the blossom. Carefully remove the golden stamen from the inside, place an oval of the filling inside and wrap the blossom around the filling. Repeat this until all the blossoms are filled.
Line a baking sheet with a silicone baking mat or parchment paper and drizzle a little bit of olive oil on the bottom of the pan. Place the filled squash blossoms onto the baking sheet, drizzle with a little bit more olive oil and sprinkle lightly with salt and pepper. Roast these in the oven for 25 minutes.
While the squash blossoms are roasting, make the vinaigrette. In a medium bowl, stir together the corn, shallot, garlic, basil, lemon juice, extra-virgin olive oil, honey and salt and pepper to taste.
Lightly drizzle a bit of olive oil over the squash slices and season with salt and pepper. Grill the slices on both sides until they start to get grill marks and are just cooked through, around 8 minutes on each side, but this will depend on the heat of your grill.
To plate, transfer the grilled squash slices onto a large platter, layer the roasted squash blossoms over the top and generously spoon the vinaigrette over the top of everything. Serve immediately.