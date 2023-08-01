In the summer months, I find myself wanting to cook things that can be used all week long for a variety of meals and snacks.
Hummus is a perfect example of this kind of cooking, where a little time in the kitchen results in a smooth and creamy spread that can be used to smear on sandwiches; a dip for raw and cooked vegetables; and a protein-packed “sauce” that can be paired with grilled meats, vegetables or even salads.
One of my favorite meals with hummus is simply smearing a generous amount of it on the bottom of a platter and piling a big leafy salad on top, sometimes adding a grain like quinoa or couscous, calling my family to the table, giving everyone a fork and calling it a day.
In this recipe you’ll notice I use fire-roasted poblano chiles for the green chile component. But please use the chile that feels most exciting to you. Poblanos tend to be mild, so that works best for my family and my slight obsession with the flavor of poblanos. But you can use all kinds of chiles like Hatch, Anaheim or even jalapeño.
I have even made a version of this in the middle of winter using a tub of frozen green Hatch chiles. To do this, just let the tub defrost in the fridge overnight and strain the chiles before adding them to the blender or food processor.
Another thing I want to mention is the step in the recipe that calls for peeling the chickpeas from their skins. This is truly optional. If you don’t have a lot of time or don’t care about the hummus having a bit of texture, you can skip this step and this hummus recipe can come together in about five minutes. Popping the chickpeas from their skins takes about 20 minutes and when I have the time to do it, is worth every second, resulting in a luscious, silky smooth hummus.
Green Chile Hummus
Makes: around 2 cups; total time: 30 minutes
2 15.5-ounce cans chickpeas
1 cup tahini
2 lemons, zested & juiced
2 garlic cloves, peeled and sliced
4 fire-roasted poblanos, peeled and seeded
¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
1 tablespoon honey
Salt and pepper, to taste
Preparation: First, strain the chickpeas and give them a quick rinse. Pop the chickpeas out of their skins with your fingers and place the peeled chickpeas in a food processor or blender.
Add the tahini, lemon zest, lemon juice, garlic, fire roasted poblanos, extra virgin olive oil, honey and a pinch of salt and pepper. If you are using a food processor, process until smooth and creamy. If you are using a blender, you may have to add a splash of water to get the mixture moving in the blender. In this case, add just enough water for the hummus to also get smooth and creamy.
Take a taste and adjust seasoning as needed. Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to a week.
Marianne Sundquist is a chef, writer and co-founder of Stokli, an online shop that celebrates nourishing goods from the high desert (stokli.com). Find her on Instagram @marianne__sundquist, email her at marianne@stokli.com and find past recipes at highdeserttable.com.