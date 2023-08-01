In the summer months, I find myself wanting to cook things that can be used all week long for a variety of meals and snacks.

Hummus is a perfect example of this kind of cooking, where a little time in the kitchen results in a smooth and creamy spread that can be used to smear on sandwiches; a dip for raw and cooked vegetables; and a protein-packed “sauce” that can be paired with grilled meats, vegetables or even salads.

One of my favorite meals with hummus is simply smearing a generous amount of it on the bottom of a platter and piling a big leafy salad on top, sometimes adding a grain like quinoa or couscous, calling my family to the table, giving everyone a fork and calling it a day.

Marianne Sundquist is a chef, writer and co-founder of Stokli, an online shop that celebrates nourishing goods from the high desert (stokli.com). Find her on Instagram @marianne__sundquist, email her at marianne@stokli.com and find past recipes at highdeserttable.com.

Recommended for you