When vegetable season sparks to life in the summer, sometimes my eyes are bigger than my plans for meals. This happened last week, and I noticed I had some extra veggies hanging out in the fridge and definitely didn’t want them to go to waste. I also had a hankering for a crunchy snack, so one thing led to another, and before I knew it, I was seeing how many sheet trays I could fit in my oven and slicing all the vegetables I could find as thinly as possible.
They take some time in the oven, so I would recommend making these when you’re not in a rush. Both the vegetables and herbs listed in the recipe are merely a suggestion, meant to jump-start your imagination. All kinds of vegetables can be made into chips if they are given enough time in the oven to dry out. Here, I used what I had on hand, which was zucchini, salad turnips (my favorite) and carrots, but there are many others you could make into chips, like kale, broccoli, all kinds of potatoes, beets, hard squash, radishes, eggplant, green beans and the list goes on.
The time it takes is dependent upon a variety of variables, but two main ones: your oven and the thickness of each vegetable piece. Every oven will heat and move air differently. If you have a convection setting, I would recommend lowering the heat to 200 degrees, and it’s likely your cooking time will be less. If your oven has any hot spots, this is a time to be aware of it and keep an extra-close eye on veggie chips in that section of the oven. Additionally, if you’re using all the racks in your oven, it’s possible the chips on the bottom rack will finish before the chips on the top rack. If you use a mandoline to slice the vegetables, they will most likely be thinner than if you cut them by hand and will cook a little faster. All you have to know to master veggie chips is, after the first hour, keep an eye on them until they are golden and almost dry.
You might also notice we don’t season the chips until they come out of the oven. This is intentional in every way because as the water inside each chip evaporates, everything gets denser — size, flavor and seasoning. If salted ahead of time, they can easily end up overly seasoned, which I have found out the hard way.
Not only is this a delightful snack, it’s also fun for the kids. While I would keep them far away from any slicing, little ones seem to have lots of fun laying out the vegetable slices on sheet trays and watching them go into the oven, only to emerge as a rainbow of crispy chips.
Veggie Chips and Herby Yogurt
Makes: 4-6 servings;
total time: 2 hours
For the veggie chips:
1 tablespoon olive oil
3-4 carrots, depending on size
1-2 zucchinis, depending on size
3-4 baby turnips, depending on size
Sea salt, to taste
For the herby yogurt:
1 cup plain Greek yogurt
¼ cup marjoram, minced
¼ cup chives, minced
Salt and pepper, to taste
Preparation: Preheat the oven to 225 degrees and line as many baking sheets as can fit in your oven at one time with a silicone baking mat or parchment paper. Wash and dry the vegetables and slice them thinly. You can use a mandoline, which is the easiest way to get thin slices, or you can slice them by hand. Toss the sliced vegetables with olive oil in a bowl and lay them out, not overlapping them on your prepared sheet trays. Bake them for at least 60 minutes or until they are lightly golden brown and are almost all the way dried out.
While the veggie chips are baking, make the herby yogurt my stirring together the yogurt, marjoram, chives and a pinch of salt and pepper to taste. Keep this refrigerated until you are ready to serve.
When the chips come out of the oven, sprinkle them with salt and pepper immediately, then let them cool before serving or transferring to an airtight container, where they will stay fresh and crunchy for 3-4 days.