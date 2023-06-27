The past week brought the heat, and with it, a burst of summer harvest. This is the time for pie and ice cream, melting from the sun on your spoon. And fruit. Lots of luscious, juicy fruit. In the winter, grapefruit is my favorite. And then, toward the end of June, I have a half-dozen new favorites. For me, nectarines might be the overall summer winner. For my son, Fox, it’s cherries. He’s an expert at not eating the seeds and leaving them in the family cherry bowl for us to find later.

Yes, making a pie takes time, so my favorite way to approach pie-making is doing it over two days. The first day, I make the dough and the filling. The next day, I get to have all the fun in assembling, baking and eating! This is just one option and not required. I still remember the day I threw an apple pie together in less than an hour in the middle of summer. The dough was practically melting as I built it, but I promise you when you carry a freshly baked pie to the table, no one will be complaining about how it looks.

I add chile powder to the cherries, which doesn’t make it spicy but adds a layer of flavor to bounce off the cherries. A hint of lavender, mixed with sugar and sprinkled over the crust, gives it another hint of summertime and home.

PXL_20230612_140332589.PORTRAIT.jpg

The cherry mixture includes the fruit, lemon zest and juice, vanilla, sugar, red chile powder and cornstarch.
PXL_20230612_134804670.jpg

Have your pie-making station ready.
PXL_20230612_152813431.jpg

For the lattice layer of dough, it’s time to get creative.
PXL_20230612_153339551.PORTRAIT.jpg

The cherry pie is ready for the oven.

Marianne Sundquist is a chef, writer and co-founder of Stokli, an online shop that celebrates nourishing goods from the high desert (stokli.com). Find her on Instagram @marianne__sundquist, email her at marianne@stokli.com and find past recipes at highdeserttable.com.

Recommended for you