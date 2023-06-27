The past week brought the heat, and with it, a burst of summer harvest. This is the time for pie and ice cream, melting from the sun on your spoon. And fruit. Lots of luscious, juicy fruit. In the winter, grapefruit is my favorite. And then, toward the end of June, I have a half-dozen new favorites. For me, nectarines might be the overall summer winner. For my son, Fox, it’s cherries. He’s an expert at not eating the seeds and leaving them in the family cherry bowl for us to find later.
Yes, making a pie takes time, so my favorite way to approach pie-making is doing it over two days. The first day, I make the dough and the filling. The next day, I get to have all the fun in assembling, baking and eating! This is just one option and not required. I still remember the day I threw an apple pie together in less than an hour in the middle of summer. The dough was practically melting as I built it, but I promise you when you carry a freshly baked pie to the table, no one will be complaining about how it looks.
I add chile powder to the cherries, which doesn’t make it spicy but adds a layer of flavor to bounce off the cherries. A hint of lavender, mixed with sugar and sprinkled over the crust, gives it another hint of summertime and home.
After lunch or dinner, I love to serve pie with vanilla ice cream, but the next morning, if there are any leftovers, a slice of pie with a spoon of plain Greek yogurt just might take the cake.
Cherry pie
Makes: 8 servings; total time: 3 hours
For the filling:
4½ cups fresh cherries, halved and pitted
1 lemon, zested and juiced
2 teaspoons vanilla extract or vanilla bean paste
2/3 cup granulated sugar
1 tablespoon New Mexico mild red chile powder
¼ cup cornstarch or arrowroot powder
For the crust:
1¾ sticks of very cold salted butter
2¼ cups (281 grams) all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon kosher salt
2 tablespoons sugar
1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
¾ cup ice water, plus more if needed
For assembling:
2 tablespoons cold salted butter, diced and kept cold
1 egg
1 teaspoon dried culinary lavender, crushed
1 tablespoon turbinado or coarse decorating sugar
Preparation: First, let’s make the filling. In a large bowl, crush together with your hands the cherries, lemon zest and juice, vanilla, sugar, red chile powder and cornstarch. You can do this the night before or just cover and refrigerate while you’re making the pie dough. Try to have the cherries hang out in their sweet and spicy bath for at least an hour. After this time, strain the liquid into a small saucepan and let this mixture simmer for around 10 minutes, or until you see the juices beginning to thicken. Pour this over the cherries and reserve in the fridge until you’re ready to fill the pie.
Now, for the pie dough: Cut butter into small cubes (or grate it with a cheese grater), place on a dish and put in the freezer for a few minutes to get super cold. In a large mixing bowl, stir together the flour, salt and sugar. In a cup, combine the apple cider vinegar, cold water and an ice cube if you have it. The ice ensures the water mixture stays cold. Pull the butter from the freezer and add to the flour mixture. With your hands, crumble the butter pieces into the flour until the entire mixture resembles small peas. At this point, I like to grab a fork and add the icy apple cider vinegar water slowly, mixing the dough together just until it all comes together. We don’t want the dough to be sticky, too dry or overworked. We want it to be just right, meaning you can form the dough into a ball that just holds together. Divide the dough into 2 pieces, gently shape each into a round hamburger patty shape and wrap with plastic or wax paper. Refrigerate for at least a half-hour.
While the dough is resting, set your pie-making station: Clean a surface area for rolling out the dough, get out your rolling pin, whisk the egg in a ramekin and find a pastry brush, dice the 2 tablespoons of cold salted butter and keep it in the fridge, place the coarse sugar and lavender in a ramekin and give it a stir. Now you’re ready to assemble the pie! This is also when I like to make a cup of tea or warm up some coffee and put some music on.
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Taking one piece of dough out of the fridge at a time, sprinkle flour generously on your clean work surface. Keep your pie dish close by for a visual reference and roll out the dough into a rectangle. Fold one side of the dough toward the center, then the other side over, like folding a letter (this will create delicate, delicious layers). Now roll the dough into a circle that will sit inside the entire pie dish and over the edges by around an inch. Carefully pick up the dough, lay it in the dish and let it hang over the sides. Use a fork to prick holes in the bottom of the crust.
If the pie filling is cool, transfer this mixture into the pie dish. Sprinkle the 2 tablespoons of reserved salted butter over the top and keep this in the fridge while you’re working with the other half of the dough.
Repeat the same process of rolling out the dough: First, roll out the dough into a rectangle. Then fold it like a letter, then a circle that is a bit larger than the pie dish itself. Now, instead of placing the entire sheet of dough over the top of the pie, bring your pie out from the fridge and cut strips of dough to make a lattice, weaving the dough up and over each strip of dough as you lay it across the top of the pie. You can make the strips as thin or wide as you like. You can make the space between the rows as wide or thin as you like. This is your chance to listen to the artist inside of you. The key is keeping the dough cold while you’re working. Depending on how hot it is in your kitchen, this might mean putting your rolled-out sheet of dough on a parchment-lined sheet tray and into the fridge for a half-hour before cutting into strips. The colder the dough, the easier it will be to cut straight lines. But only worry about that if you really care about it looking tidy.
To finish assembling the pie: Use a knife to cut away any extra dough hanging off the edge. Crimp the edges with a fork or your fingers. There are many ways to do this, and this is one of those instances when going online to watch others do it can be helpful. But it can also be as simple as pressing on the edges with a fork and calling it a day.
Brush the top and edges of the pie with the whisked egg, sprinkle the entire top with the lavender sugar, place on a large sheet tray covered with foil (to catch any juice drips) and bake for 50 minutes to 1 hour until the pie is golden brown and bubbling. Let the pie cool for at least an hour before serving. Enjoy!
If you want to make this pie entirely the day before you are going to serve it, you can. After it is completely cool, cover it tightly with plastic wrap and store at room temperature until the next day. After that, I would keep it in the fridge.
