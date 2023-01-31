PXL_20230130_174233616.PORTRAIT.jpg

This High Desert sipping chocolate features the flavor of New Mexican chiles. Marianne Sundquist/For The New Mexican

I can’t help but think about the person who first stumbled upon a cacao tree and cracked open one of the large pods, revealing bundles of white luscious fruit inside. Past the white, silky pulp (baba) of a cacao bean resides the beginnings of the chocolate we know and love today. Similar in some ways to the coffee bean, the potential of cacao is unlocked by fermentation, roasting, winnowing and grinding. A laborious endeavor is putting it mildly, as there is nothing easy about processing cacao by any standards, which is why there has been much-needed attention given to slave-free and fair trade chocolate in recent years. And while coffee grows along the “bean belt” 20 to 30 degrees north and south of the equator, cacao trees thrive in an even more restricted 10-degree zone on either side of the equator.

It’s long been known that chocolate played an important role in Mayan culture, where the first iterations of hot chocolate were born. Aztecs believed the feathered serpent god Quetzalcoatl gifted cacao to humanity and are known to have roasted and grinded cacao beans before adding water, chiles and cornmeal.

The history of chocolate is exciting on its own, with new pieces of the puzzle being uncovered even in recent years. In 2018, University of British Columbia archaeologist Michael Blake discovered evidence cocoa was held in vessels around 5,300 years ago in Santa Ana-La Florida, an ancient village in what’s known today as Ecuador. And the mysteries surrounding this “food of the gods” have landed close to home for us here in New Mexico as well. At one time, it was believed the Spanish brought cacao to the area in the 15th century, but University of New Mexico archaeology professor Patricia Crown and her team of researchers traced evidence of chocolate consumption to A.D. 750 in the area that is now Arizona and A.D. 900 in Chaco Canyon in New Mexico.

Marianne Sundquist is a chef and writer who in 2020 co-founded Stokli, an online general store. Email her at marianne@stokli.com.

