Vietnamese Street Food, Beer & Spirits Dinner
6 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12; Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery, 2791 Agua Fría St.; $89
This fixed-price pairing dinner will star Hue Chan Karels of Open Kitchen and feature dishes inspired by Vietnamese street food paired with beer and spirits.
More info: For tickets, visit holdmyticket.com/tickets/346751
Exploring New Mexico Chiles
1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15; Santa Fe School of Cooking; $75
This Slow Food Santa Fe class will explore the unique culinary history of the chile and its many uses. Participants in this interactive demonstration class will taste different varieties and learn from award-winning chef Lois Ellen Frank.
More info: slowfoodsantafe.org
Out of town
New Mexico State Fair
Sept. 5-15; EXPO New Mexico, 300 San Pedro Drive NE, Albuquerque; $10, $7 for seniors and youth; $29 Mega-Pass includes admission and a ride wristband
Funnel cakes, food on a stick and green and red chile everything: It’s time once again for food lovers to loosen their belts and make their way south for the New Mexico State Fair. Don’t forget to grab a can of this year’s official State Fair Beer, a pilsner brewed by Canteen Brewhouse.
More info: statefair.exponm.com
30th Anniversary Intimate Dinner with Laurent Gruet
6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14; Gruet Winery, 8400 Pan American Freeway NE, Albuquerque; $160, $140 for wine club members
Head to Gruet’s Albuquerque location for this special dinner, which will include creamy asparagus sunchoke soup with grilled asparagus, cucumber salad with tarragon vinaigrette, tenderloin and king oyster scallops. Each guest will receive a signed bottle of 30th Anniversary Pinot Meunier.
More info: gruetwinery.com
Coming up
Santa Fe Wine & Chile Fiesta
Sept. 22-29; various locations and ticket prices
Santa Fe’s biggest food and drink event of the year starts off with a host of guest chef luncheons, wine seminars and other events before ramping up with the Reserve Wine Tasting & Auction on Sept. 27 at the Santa Fe Convention Center ($110-$150) and the Grand Tasting on Sept. 28 at the Santa Fe Opera ($175). Head to the website for full details and prices and to get tickets.
More info: santafewineandchile.org
In other news: More Food Network stars
Eldorado’s own Arable got a recent spotlight on Guy Fieri’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, but it seems the Food Network wasn’t quite done with its long-overdue tour of Santa Fe. Several other restaurants have been or will be featured in upcoming episodes of the show’s 30th season, according to the Food Network:
• Episode 12, “Full of Surprises,” Joseph’s Culinary Pub
• Episode 13, “Far-Flung Flavor,” The Beestro, airing Sept. 13
• Episode 14, “Pizza Plus,” Dr. Field Goods Kitchen, airing Oct. 4
• Episode 15, “Bagels, Biscuit and Boar,” Rowley Farmhouse Ales, airing Oct. 11
• Episode 16, “Unique Eats,” Paper Dosa, airing Oct. 18
